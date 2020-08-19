HBO Acquires Cassius Corrigan-Directed Latinx MMA Thriller ‘Huracán’

EXCLUSIVE: After its successful festival run, the film Huracán is set to make landfall. HBO has acquired the rights to Cassius Corrigan and Hyde Park International’s Latinx psychological thriller. Packing an MMA punch, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Corrigan, who also wrote the script and is the lead of the film. Huracán is slated to bow on HBO and HBO Max on September 11.

Huracán follows aspiring MMA fighter Alonso Santos (Corrigan) who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, which manifests itself in his aggressive and reckless alternate personality, Huracán (hence the title). The film also stars Yara Martinez (Jane the Virgin), UFC superstar Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, Muay Thai champion Grégory Choplin, actor/musician Steven Spence, and Colombian newcomer Camila Rodríguez.

More from Deadline

“It’s a dream come true,” says Corrigan, “HBO is the most prestigious brand in entertainment, and for them to champion Huracán is a testament that we accomplished something truly special.”

He reminisces, “As a kid from a diverse family with a Colombian abuela and Cuban tío, I’m proud to help showcase an extraordinary group of artists from throughout the Latino diaspora in the cast and crew of our film. Huracán is a deep dive into the mystery and complexity of severe mental illness, and the beautiful violence of mixed martial arts, all set in the darkly magical city that is Miami.”

Corrigan was recently hand-picked for Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s prestigious Imagine Impact program. He also serves as producer alongside Diomedes Raul Bermudez, a Cuban-American writer/producer whose upcoming gangster film The Birthday Cake stars Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, and Penn Badgley. Masvidal executive produces alongside top MMA manager Abraham Kawa, Victoria Corrigan Fine, Alan Fine, Robert Zarco and Tony DeRosa. The pic was produced by Delaluz Pictures and Purpose Films.

Hyde Park International picked up worldwide rights to Huracán. In June, Hyde Park announced that they are working on a biopic about the Wimbledon tennis champion and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe which will be written by BlacKkKlansman Oscar winner Kevin Willmott. Also on their slate is the Netflix animated film Pashmina based on Nidhi Chanani’s bestselling graphic novel.

Corrigan is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.