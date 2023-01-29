'Hazel McCallion was unstoppable': Politicians, internet react to former mayor's death

Hazel McCallion, who earned the nickname "Hurricane Hazel," died at the age of 101. (Photo by Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)

People on social media are mourning the death of "trailblazer" Hazel McCallion, who died at age 101.

Known for her tenacity in Canadian politics, McCallion led Mississauga, Ont. as mayor for 12 terms, up until she was 94-years-old. She was the city's fifth mayor between 1978 and 2014.

"My dear friend Hazel was an extraordinary woman who wore many hats: A businessperson, an athlete, a politician and one of Canada's — and the world's — longest-serving mayors. Nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel' for her bold political style, she was unstoppable," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a statement.

"She inspired countless others, including myself, in her decades of tireless and selfless service. I will miss her as a friend, and I'll always cherish the conversations we had, and the wisdom she shared over the years."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared his statement on Sunday morning, announcing that McCallion died "peacefully" at her Mississauga home.

"Hazel was the true definition of a public servant. She dedicated her long life to her community, including 36 years as mayor of Mississauga — the longest serving mayor in the city's history," Ford shared in his statement. "She led the transformation of Mississauga into one of Canada's largest cities. Hazel's mark on her community can be found in the many places and organizations that bear her name, including the Hazel McCallion Line.

"There isn't a single person who met Hazel who didn't leave in awe of her force of personality. I count myself incredibly lucky to have called Hazel my friend over these past many years. As I entered the world of politics, I was fortunate enough to learn from her wisdom and guidance, which she selflessly offered until the very end."

Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga's current mayor, shared her own statement Sunday morning, noting her "condolences" to the city's first-ever female mayor.

"Today, we grieve the loss of Mississauga's matriarch, Hazel McCallion — a fierce and passionate leader who touched the lives of many and who served as an inspiration to women in politics across the country. On behalf of the City of Mississauga, I offer my condolences to the entire McCallion family, who are mourning the loss of their mother and grandmother today," she penned in her statement.

"Hazel lived a good life, and the truth is that even in her final days, she never stopped giving back to this great city and to the people who proudly call it home. As our first female mayor at a very critical time in our history, she helped grow and shape Mississauga from farmland and fruit trees into the seventh-largest city in Canada with a quality of life that is 'second to none.'"

Social media users shared in the mourning of McCallion's death. Posts from politicians, Canadians and more left her name trending on Twitter.

A business woman, an athlete, a wife and mother — and beloved mayor of Mississauga for 36 years.



Hazel McCallion was a trailblazer for women in Canada and around the world.



My condolences to her family and loved ones. 🙏🏽#HurricaneHazel #TrailBlazer pic.twitter.com/jdxZf63W6P — Marci Ien (@MarciIen) January 29, 2023

My team joins in remembering the incredible life of Hazel McCallion. I will never forget how she made me feel or what we spoke about that day. She spoke so eloquently and she knew how to knock back a buttertart like a pro. I will never forget that day. What a remarkable human. 💔 pic.twitter.com/jWitP0tzsq — Mike Shoreman (@MikeShoreman) January 29, 2023

Heartbroken to hear of Hazel McCallion's passing. The first time I met her I asked her if she had any advice for me & she said "you're short like me so stand on the table & yell if you have to, to be heard"



Thank you for your fierce leadership Madam mayor, may you rest in peace pic.twitter.com/X7Qn0fqqHf — Regional Councillor Sameera Ali (@ClrSameeraAli) January 29, 2023

