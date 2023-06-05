Hazardous material spill blocks all eastbound lanes on interstate in Columbia

A crash caused a hazardous materials spill on a major interstate running through Columbia, causing a miles-long traffic jam.

All of the eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked by the crash that happened near Exit 65 in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That’s the junction with U.S. 176/Broad River Road, just a few miles from the Lexington County line.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m., according to SCDOT.

Vehicles were backed up for miles following a crash that caused a hazardous materials spill, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. SCDOT Screen Grab

Information about the cause of the crash, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available. Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

There was no word on what hazardous materials were spilled, or if they pose any threat.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up for at least 3 miles in the eastbound lanes, and about a mile on the opposite side of I-20 in the westbound lanes.

Information about when all of the lanes would be reopened and the scene would be cleared was not available. Drivers in the area were urged to use caution and be patient.

“Please use caution if driving in that area,” said the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.