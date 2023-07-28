Hazardous heat again expected this weekend. Is it the hottest summer for Myrtle Beach area?

It’ll be another hot July weekend.

In a midweek briefing, the National Weather Service said that the heat and humidity could become hazardous this weekend with heat indices exceeding 105 degrees.

A moderate risk of above-normal temperatures will continue into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

But for Friday, chances of rain and thunderstorms could keep the area out of a widespread heat advisory, WMBF noted. On Saturday, the temperature is expected to reach 89 degrees.

Maximum temperature forecast for Saturday, July 29, 2023. National Weather Service

While the summer has been humid all across the country, National Weather Service meteorologist Timothy Armstrong noted that it has not been an excessively humid one for our area.

“Daily high temperature records don’t appear they will be threatened,” Armstrong stated in an email to The Sun News. “The big ‘heat dome’ over Texas and the Desert Southwest is going to try to move east next week but may not have success making it farther east than Alabama and Georgia. The latest 6-10 day outlook from the NWS Climate Prediction Center shows the core of the anticipated heat remaining down that way.”

So unofficial/official records calling it the hottest summer yet for the nation may not apply to our area.

But Armstrong said that temperatures since Jan. 1 are the eighth warmest observed since 1931 in the North Myrtle Beach area, mostly due to above-normal winter temperatures. Temperatures since the beginning of summer are the 36th warmest observed — still above normal but not considerably so, he said.