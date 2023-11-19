Hayward, Clement strike gold, Canadian para cyclists win 4 medals at Parapan Am Games

SANTIAGO, Chile — Alexandre Hayward and Nathan Clement each won gold medals as Canada's athletes starred on the opening day of para cycling competition Sunday at the 2023 Santiago Parapan Am Games.

Hayward, of Quispamsis, N.B., won gold in the men’s C1-5 combined classifications, finishing the 21.6-kilometre course in 26 minutes 21.14 seconds.

Mike Sametz of Calgary joined Hayward on the podium, finishing third in a time of 27:25.14. Lauro Cesar Moro of Brazil was second (27:06.06).

Clement of West Vancouver, B.C., who won a world title in the men's T1 individual time trial earlier this year, won the mixed T1-2 (tricycle) race in a time of 15:44.73.

Dennis Connor of the United States was second (17:14.27) and Juan Betancourt of Colombia was third (17:46.71).

Charles Moreau of Victoriaville, Que., added a bronze medal in the men’s H1-5 handcycle race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Npv. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press