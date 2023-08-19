Hayton residents worried over slurry lagoon on farm

Neighbours claimed the "slurry lagoon" became operational earlier this year

People living near a slurry lagoon claim it is not being covered, despite planning permission requirements saying it had to be.

Residents had previously raised concerns over the potential smell from the pit, built at Beech House Farm in Hayton, near Aspatria, Cumbria.

Slurry lagoons are used by farmers to gather animal waste and run off from stables for use as fertiliser.

Cumberland Council said it was aware of an "ongoing" application at the farm.

Plans for the pit were approved in September 2021 on the condition the contents were covered by a "floating cover" to cut down on smells.

Earlier this year, the applicant requested this condition was removed so "bugs", which float on the surface and help break down the waste, could be installed.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported the lagoon had appeared in use, without a cover, and neighbours had informed the council.

Resident Bill Finlay, a former Allerdale councillor, said the lagoon had not been "policed at any key stages by council officers".

"It appears there has been no attempt by the planning authority to ensure that all conditions of the consent granted by the same authority were being adhered to."

Cumberland Council's planning committee is due to decide on whether it will agree changes to the original plans later.

A council spokeswoman said: "This site forms part of ongoing application and all matters will be considered as part of the planning process. This will be determined by the council this autumn."

The BBC has approached the applicant for comment.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.