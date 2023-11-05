‘A haymaker from Fresno State’ See Malik Sherrod’s kickoff return for a TD vs Boise State

Malik Sherrod returned the favor for Fresno State.

The Bulldogs gave up a late touchdown in the second quarter, but have no worry, Sherrod took matter to his own hands and fans were loving every bit of it.

After the Broncos cut into Fresno State’s lead to 13-10, Sherrod took the ball as it bounced a couple times and he picked it up and found some room and took into the end zone for a 95-yard touchdown.

CBS Sports Network analyst Jordan Kent on the play: “A haymaker from Fresno State as time expires. How do you let that happen?”

Color commentator Dionte Whitner said “you cannot let that happen. You squib kick it. You have to get Sherrod on the ground.

I'm at the game. This was awesome to see live — Michael Mendez (@MrRiddler6) November 5, 2023

Fresno State punched back BABY!! — ꋫꁕꋫꁒ ꏸꋫ꒓꒓ꂑ꒒꒒ꆂ (@Adam_In_da_559) November 5, 2023

It was Fresno State’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2008.