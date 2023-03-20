Hayley Williams Recalls Texting Taylor Swift After Kanye West VMAs Incident: 'Did Not Deserve That'

Honoree Taylor Swift and Recording Artists Hayley Williams of the group Paramore and Kid Rock at the CMT Artists of the Year at The Factory on November 30, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Rick Diamond/Getty Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams

Remember when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards? Well, apparently the moment sparked the beginning of her friendship with Paramore's Hayley Williams.

During one of Paramore's recent opening slots at Swift's Eras Tour shows in Glendale, Arizona, the band's lead vocalist recalled the beginning of their friendship and revealed she texted the then-rising country star following the infamous onstage moment.

"I remember feeling like, 'We're so little, we're so young.' I was like 18 at the time, and I felt kinda lonely to be that young and to be doing things, you know, like the Grammys and all that," Williams, 34, told the crowd at State Farm Stadium on March 17, according to a video shared by Variety.

She unknowingly met Swift's mother, Andrea, who suggested they meet one another. "She said to me, 'My daughter. She just played and she's just getting started and she doesn't really know anybody in the business. I just really want her to be around people her age that are doing the same thing,'" recalled the "Misery Business" singer-songwriter.

Paramore's Hayley Williams recounts the first time she reached out to Taylor Swift. #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/lfh5pxrVDR — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2023

Andrea then gave Williams her daughter's phone number, but the Grammy winner said she was "the shyest freak" at the time and didn't reach out — until Swift, 33, had her run-in with West, 45.

"I did not text her until a certain VMA scandal. That was the first time that I felt like, 'I have to reach out because this person is really cool and did not deserve that,'" continued the star.

During the awards show, Swift had been in the middle of accepting her award for best female video for "You Belong with Me" when West stormed the stage and grabbed the mic.

"Yo Taylor," West began, "I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!"

Taylor Swift; Kanye West

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (2) From left: Taylor Swift and Kanye West

At the time, it was reported that Swift was seen crying backstage after the incident, though she had to quickly pull it together to perform the song that won her the Moonperson to begin with.

"Around that time is when I got to know a little bit Ms. Taylor Swift," continued Williams, noting that she and bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro have since been able to "watch her trajectory."

She added, "I'm sure you know this because you're here tonight and you obviously 'get it,' but there are moments when I've talked to people that I'm like, 'I am not sure that you get how f---ing incredible this person — this artist is in history.'"

While Paramore's dates with Swift have concluded, the Eras Tour resumes later this week in Las Vegas.