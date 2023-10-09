Hayley Williams recalls learning that Paramore had won their first Grammy from a Taylor Swift text

Paramore returned earlier this year with their first album in seven years with This Is Why, the sixth studio album from the Tennessee band.

In an interview for Rolling Stone's Grammy Preview Issue, frontwoman Hayley Williams recalled learning that they had won their first Grammy for "Ain't It Fun" from her good friend and Grammy fave Taylor Swift.

Hayley Williams, Taylor Swift

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams

"I was in Europe when I found out that we got nominated — could not believe it, had not sought to worry about whether we wouldn't be nominated, or we would be," Williams said. "And then when we won it, we didn't go. I got a text from Taylor Swift and [band mate] Taylor York in the same 30 seconds. Taylor, she just texted me a bunch of capital letters, like '[random noises] so excited for you!' I was so shocked."

Williams called Swift her "first industry friend I ever made" — thanks almost entirely to Swift's mom.

"Me and Taylor met because both of us — Paramore and Taylor — were nominated for Best New Artist the same year at the Grammys," Williams recently told Jimmy Fallon on an episode of The Tonight Show.

"We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party. Huge," she continued. "I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.'"

Paramore has served as one of several opening acts for the "Anti-Hero" singer on her wildly successful Eras Tour but will be the sole opener of the European leg of the tour, launching next year.

From Paramore's self-titled, fourth studio album, "Ain't It Fun" became the band's highest charting single, peaking at No. 10, and going double platinum. Written by Williams and York, when "Ain't It Fun" won Best Rock Song, Williams became the first woman to take the honor since Alanis Morissette in 1999.

Story continues

Despite the distinction, Williams said the band "got a lot of flack for not being as rock as those other people" in their category: Jack White, The Black Keys, Ryan Adams, and Beck.

"But it also meant a lot to me when people said, 'You're the first female artist to win this category since Alanis,'" Williams added. "I felt really honored and proud that Taylor and I wrote something that could be recognized that way."

Related content: