Hayley Wickenheiser stands alone in 2019 Hall of Fame class

The committee didn’t renounce the three-year waiting period, or defer all others to clear the stage for her as they did with Wayne. There was no special treatment; she went through the process like everyone else.

But the greatest women’s hockey player in history — and one of the very best, most impactful, most inspirational, most influential and most decorated in the sport’s history — will stand alone with her enshrinement, anyway.

There is no debate over who will lead the newest class into the Hockey Hall of Fame come the fall.

In 2019, it will be all about Hayley Wickenheiser.

Wickenheiser was selected for the sport’s most prestigious honour in her first year on the ballot and will enter the Hall of Fame with three players that have been passed over for consideration before in Sergei Zubov, Vaclav Nedomansky and Guy Carbonneau.

But being the only surefire selection in her class is not what places Wickenheiser beyond comparison.

She’s earned that distinction on merit alone.

Boasting maybe the greatest international resume in the sport’s history, the long-time captain of Canada’s national team won four Olympic gold medals, and one silver. Scoring in Nagano, Salt Lake City, Turin, Vancouver, and Sochi, Wickenheiser amassed 18 goals across nearly two decades of Olympic competition and finished with 51 points in 28 games.

Wickenheiser also represented Canada at nine world championships across her 23-year career, winning seven titles. She scored 37 goals in 61 career games at the worlds, and finished with a career scoring average of 1.41 points.

Correctly acknowledging the incredible feats from Canada’s all-time leading scorer, the IIHF waived the normal grace period to rush Wickenheiser into the international Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Performances for Canada don’t tell the entire story, of course.

Wickenheiser became the first woman to score a goal in a men’s professional division when she crossed over in the Swedish ranks back in the early 2000s. She finished with two goals and 12 points in 23 games in her debut season before returning home the following year.

The final two chapters of Wickenheiser’s career include a four-year run with the University of Calgary, where she became the first athlete in school history to win the CIS MVP while completing her degree. She then won the Clarkson Cup with the Calgary Inferno in her only season in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League before retiring in 2017.

Wickenheiser is the seventh woman in history to be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, joining Angela James, Cammi Granato, Geraldine Heaney, Angela Ruggiero, Danielle Goyette and Jayna Hefford.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 in the building category, Penguins GM Jim Rutherford and accomplished Div. I NCAA coach Jerry York.

