Hayley Kiyoko and Girlfriend Becca Tilley Dress as Velma and Daphne for Halloween: 'Jinkies'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTgHHhJ5wO/. hayley kiyoko/Instagram

Hayley Kiyoko/Instagram

More than a decade after she played the Mystery Inc. member onscreen, Hayley Kiyoko donned Velma's glasses once again as her girlfriend Becca Tilley dressed as Daphne from Scooby Doo for Halloween in the cutest couple's costume.

"Jinkies!! Lost my glasses, found my girl," Kiyoko, 31, wrote on Instagram with photos of herself and the Bachelor alum, 33, posing and kissing while in character as the cartoon detectives.

She also shared one of the photos of herself looking through a magnifying glass to her Instagram Story, writing: "She back."

"Unexpected plot twist," Tilley captioned her own post with photos from their Halloween outing.

Kiyoko starred as Velma in the 2009 live-action origin movie Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins, before returning to the role in Scooby Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster (2010).

The couple's costume comes after Velma's long-speculated sexuality was confirmed this month in the new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, in which the character develops a crush on a costume designer named Coco Diablo.

Kiyoko celebrated the news on Twitter while reminiscing about playing the role: "I remember booking Velma in 2008. It was my first big role in a movie."

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko

Rich Fury/Getty Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko

"I also remember thinking 'I wonder if they know they hired a lesbian as Velma' here we are, 14 years later…… love you all so much," Kiyoko added.

The "Girls Like Girls" artist first met Tilley in 2018 at the release party for her debut album Expectations, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in May.

Tilley previously spoke to PEOPLE about the outpouring of love and support they've since received from fans: "It feels really good," she said in June.

"I mean, we lived a very normal life. It just wasn't on social media. We lived very open. And we've been together for four years, but now it's on social media. And now we get to share with the world," Tilley continued. "It's just been really nice — we've had so much love and support."