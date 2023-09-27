Hayley Atwell Is Lara Croft in Netflix’s Tomb Raider Anime Series — Watch Trailer

There’s a whole lotta heavy breathing going on in a first official look at the titular heroine of Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft anime series.

Produced by Legendary Television with video game developer Crystal Dynamics, and animated by Powerhouse Animation, the series — currently on track for a 2024 release date — picks up after the events of Square Enix’s highly successful video game reboot trilogy (and not any movie), to follow the globetrotting heroine’s latest and greatest adventure.

More from TVLine

Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter, Mission Impossible 7) voices the iconic adventurer, while Allen Maldonado (Heels) voices Lara’s tech expert and colleague Zip. Additionally, Earl Baylon will reprise his role from the video game series as of one of Lara’s most-trusted friends, Jonah Maiava.

Tasha Huo (of Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series) penned and executive-produced the anime series.

The Tomb Raider teaser trailer was among many reveals on tap for Netflix’s DROP 01 virtual event on Wednesday, where the streamer also announced a Devil May Cry anime series (based on the video game), dropped teasers for Sonic Prime Season 3 and the new Blue Eye Samurai series (starring Maya Erskine), and shared new clips from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (premiering Nov. 17) and Masters of the Universe: Revolution (due out in 2024).

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.