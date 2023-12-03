Hayle man's 50,000-light festive display illuminates estate

Dan Noall from Hayle has used 50,000 bulbs in his festive display

A man has illuminated his whole neighbourhood with Christmas lights as part of a 20-year family tradition.

Dan Noall, from Hayle, used 50,000 bulbs to illuminate his house and parts of his estate Bodriggy Court.

The 20-year-old said he saved money all year for more lights, and set up the display by himself.

He said: "My parents moved into Bodriggy Court in 1997 and my dad started it about 1999, so it's been going on for a long time really."

Mr Noall said after taking over the decorating he had "gradually expanded it because it used to be the wall, and now it's kind of everything".

He said it was important to pay attention to how the estate looked during the day.

He said: "I have 40ft (12m) of tinsel out here wrapped around the cable because the thing is right, you got to remember that during the day, I'm not going to pretend that it's a nice sight to see 671ft (205m) of cable in in the area.

"The bits that are especially visible, I just try to cover them up."

Lighting up Bodriggy Court has been part of a 20-year tradition in the Noall family

'Just so joyful'

Richard Noall said he was very proud of his grandson.

"Everything he does all on his own with no help and his own money, and perhaps a few donations from the neighbours," he said.

Neighbour Sarah said the lights were "absolutely amazing".

She said: "We love the lights, he spends hours and hours putting them up and looking after them, he's out here in all weathers, making sure that they're all working and we absolutely love it.

"It's just so joyful, it cheers you up, things are a bit rubbish just for everybody at the moment, the cost of living and all that, and this is just so joyful, it makes you happy."

