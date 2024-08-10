Hayes leads US to Olympic gold in her first tournament

Hayes left Chelsea, having won 14 trophies in her 12-year tenure, in May to take over the United States [Getty Images]

Emma Hayes underlined her status as one of the best coaches in the women's game by leading the United States to Olympic football gold in her first tournament in charge.

The 47-year-old Englishwoman only took over little under three months ago, but has transformed a transitional US team into Olympic champions.

Mallory Swanson's composed second-half finish was enough to secure the Americans' first Olympic gold since 2012 - and fifth overall.

An entertaining encounter at a sweltering Parc des Princes had not produced the goal that it deserved until Swanson beat the off-side trap and coolly slotted beneath Brazil keeper Lorena.

Brazil almost snatched an equaliser early in the 10 minutes of injury time when Adriana saw her diving header clawed away by US keeper Alyssa Naeher.

But they were unable to create any more opportunities as their wait for a first international women's title goes on.

Hayes transforms US to former glories

When Hayes received a call about the US job, she described how she was left "stunned for a couple of days" at the prospect of taking over one of the most iconic roles in women's football.

Sure the aura of the world's once-dominant team had faded in recent years, but the lustre of restoring glory to the powerhouse of the game remained.

Hayes, who left Chelsea as their most-decorated head coach after winning 14 trophies in a sensational 12-year tenure, warned the revival would take time.

Last year, the US recorded their worst performance at a Women's World Cup when they were knocked out by Sweden in the last 16.

Slipping to fifth in the world rankings was an unwanted nadir.

But Hayes has already managed to build a style of play, added to a team spirit underpinned by her British humour, which has proved successful.

After weathering some early Brazil pressure, including Ludmila seeing a goal ruled out for a tight off-side, the Americans grew into a game which flowed from end to end.

Swanson was unable to take their best chance of the first half, but made amends after the break to become the golden match-winner on her 100th cap.

Hayes instantly hugged her coaching staff at the final whistle as the rest of the bench raced onto the pitch with Bruce Springsteen classic 'Born in the USA' blaring out.

Marta unable to provide perfect goodbye

Marta is the all-time leading scorer in World Cups, men's or women's, with 17 goals in 23 appearances across six tournaments [Getty Images]

As well as offering the shot at an historic international title, Brazil's run to the final also provided an opportunity for the iconic Marta to bow out on the biggest stage.

One of the greatest players which the women’s game has ever seen, Marta has won a vast array of team and individual honours – but will retire without the international trophy which she craved.

Marta, 38, left the pitch in tears when she was shown a straight red card in the group game against Spain.

Her team-mates reaching the final, though, allowed the chance of redemption, although the six-time Fifa world player of the year had to settle for a place on the bench.

Marta, part of the Brazil team which won Olympic silver at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, was introduced moments after the US took the lead.

With half an hour to make an impact, she struggled to find space and did not have any clear-cut opportunities from open play.

Her best effort came in the final five minutes of normal time when she bent a 20-yard free-kick over the bar.

Time ran out for the Brazilians - and the clock ticked down on Marta’s international career.

As the forward walked off the pitch, Brazil coach Arthur Elias stalled Marta to ensure she was the last player off and the focal point of a heartfelt standing ovation from both Brazil and US fans.