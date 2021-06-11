Hayes: Boy, 15, dies after stabbing near west London school gates

(Google Maps)

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death after a fight broke out close to a high school early on Friday.

One suspect has been detained after police found the 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The force were called to Blyth Road, Hayes close to Global Academy to reports of the fight at 8.30am.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were called but despite their efforts to revive him, the teenager died at the scene.

#Hillingdon

BREAKING: A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in #Hayes this morning.



Met Police say at 08:34 they were called to a report of a fight on Blyth Road.



Officers attended the location and found the boy suffering from multiple stab wounds.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/F1AHMkNw3Z — London 999 (@999London) June 11, 2021

Police said a post-mortem will take place but the boy has yet to be formally identified.

Local MP John McDonnell urged his constituents to come forward with any information on Twitter.

If anyone can assist the police with any information on this tragic incident, I urge them to come forward. https://t.co/GXfqqf1sG1 — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 11, 2021

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1681/11Jun.

To remains 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

