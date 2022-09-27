Hayden Panettiere talks giving up custody of her daughter in 'Red Table Talk' exclusive

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Hayden Panettiere has often been called into question for how she parents her child — and now, she's facing critics head-on.

The "Nashville" alum, 33, discusses her postpartum depression, alcohol addiction and giving up custody of her daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, 7, on a new episode of Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," premiering Wednesday.

In a preview of the episode shared exclusively with USA TODAY, Panettiere says the most common misconception about her is "the idea that I'm a person who would just easily throw out my child … give away my child."

The actress adds that some of the backlash she's received surrounding her motherhood journey has been "heartbreaking."

"People are like, 'How dare you? You're a horrible mother. I could never do that to my child. So that was tough and it took me a long time to be able to talk about it," Panettiere says.

In a joint interview with "Good Morning America" and People published in July, Panettiere opened up about sending her daughter to Ukraine to live with her ex Wladimir Klitschko in 2018 as her depression and alcohol addiction worsened.

"It was the hardest thing I could do," she told People. "But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was OK, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go."

Hayden Panettiere addressed common misconceptions of her motherhood during an episode of &quot;Red Table Talk.&quot;
On Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk," Panettiere says she's never discussed the decision in detail because "it's scary," and she doesn't want to upset anyone, "especially the person who has control of your child," the "Heroes" alum says.

Commenters on Instagram riddled the comments section of her December 2020 birthday post for her daughter with insults. But an expert in mental health, addiction and postpartum depression says successful mothering can vary.

"We just have to divorce ourselves from the assumption that a mother's care and love looks a particular way," Dorianne Mason, director of health equity, reproductive rights and health at the National Women's Law Center told USA TODAY in July. "We have to divorce ourselves from this suffering mother narrative."

Mason added that Panettiere's story "demonstrates that care and love may look like seeking support that you need to stabilize your life and thrive … maybe that means that your child is in another stable and loving environment while you do that."

Hayden Panettiere also opened up about her mental health and alcohol addiction which was exacerbated by postpartum depression.
If your or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorders, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. The service is free, confidential and available in English and Spanish. 

Those looking for treatment for perinatal or postpartum depression should seek a women's health specialist with perinatal psychology training. Postpartum Support International can connect moms or loved ones with trained professionals. Connect with them online or by calling 1-800-944-4773.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hayden Panettiere talks daughter, custody backlash on 'Red Table Talk'

