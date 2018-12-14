Hayden Paddon out of WRC for 2019 after Hyundai gets Sebastien Loeb

Paddon exits WRC after Hyundai's Loeb deal

Hyundai's decision to sign Sebastien Loeb has left Hayden Paddon "high and dry" for the 2019 season, forcing the Kiwi out of the World Rally Championship.

The 2016 Rally Argentina winner had set his sights on remaining with Hyundai, but Loeb's arrival has ended those hopes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hyundai management insisted dialogue was ongoing with Paddon, but Autosport's sources have indicated the programme proposed was too limited for him.

The 31-year-old would not be drawn on what he was offered, but a source in the team's Frankfurt factory has reported it was just a single WRC outing - most likely in Finland - next season.

"We couldn't find an agreement that worked for both of us," Paddon told Autosport.

"I always said Hyundai was my only realistic target for next season, there just aren't the seats anywhere else.

"After the signing of Sebastien Loeb we've been left high and dry - a seat [and] position which was planned we had after several months of discussions.

"Naturally we are very disappointed, but at the same time understand that can be the reality of professional sport. We can be proud of what we achieved and hold our head high.

"We were always told it was impossible for a Kiwi to be in the WRC. Not only did we get there, we won a rally and have eight podiums - some nice success that we can reflect on and was not possible without the belief and help of so many people in NZ.

"Of course, I feel like we could have achieved more but you can't spend life reflecting on the 'what ifs'."

Paddon exits WRC after Hyundai's Loeb deal

Paddon has driven for Hyundai for the last five years and while he takes a step back from the WRC next season, he will remain in the sport.

"This is certainly not the end," he said. "Rallying is in my blood and it's just a matter to regroup and plan the next steps.

Story continues

"We have some nice ideas [and] projects that we will try and put in place to take on the world with our own Kiwi team.

"I'm still competitive, I'm still motivated, I still want to drive and I still want to win."

Driving a Hyundai i20 AP4 built by his own Hyundai NZ team, Paddon dominated this year's New Zealand Rally Championship - winning all five rallies on the calendar.

He is looking to expand his operation and his role as an ambassador for Hyundai New Zealand, a key market for the Korean manufacturer.

Paddon's announcement of his WRC exit indicates that, despite speculation to the contrary, Andreas Mikkelsen will contest the full 2019 season alongside Thierry Neuville.

Loeb and Dani Sordo will share the third factory i20 Coupe WRC, with the nine-time champion entering six rounds and Sordo filling the seat for the other eight.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus