Hay River, N.W.T., re-entry plan expected Friday

The Town of Hay River says it intends to release its re-entry plan for residents on Friday.

In an update posted to social media on Thursday, the town stated official dates for when residents will be able to return will not be shared until next week.

"The weather from Saturday until Monday will be warm and dry which will elevate fire activity in the area," reads the update.

It added that crews have built control lines to the west of the community.

There are still two large fingers of the fire on the east side of the Hay River.

"The one to the south of [Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve] should be contained soon and work on the fire's edge to the east of KFN will be started today. Across the river from Delancey Estates is a hot spot which is being addressed," reads the update.

In a separate update shared Thursday, the town said two more municipalities — Lloydminster and Wood Buffalo in Fort McMurray — are taking in evacuees.

Leduc, High Level, Peace River, Grande Prairie, St. Albert, and Edmonton are all at capacity. However, the town said evacuees should register at the evacuation centre nearest to them even if it is at capacity.

The latest information from N.W.T. Fire shows the wildfire's burn area has grown to about 470,500 hectares, and has reached abut one kilometre west of the airport; 500 metres from the industrial area and health centre; 500 metres from West Point First Nation; and seven kilometres from Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve.

Yellowknife residents have been able to return since Wednesday. Fort Smith, N.W.T., is in the first phase of its re-entry plan.