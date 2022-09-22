Hay mazes, horror fans and food trucks: Don’t miss these 15 Central Kentucky fall fests

The official beginning of fall is just around the corner, and there are plenty of festivities scheduled in the Lexington area and beyond. From celebrations of culture, to arts and crafts, to trunk or treat events, there’s plenty to do this season.

You can attend an author meet-and-greet at the Kentucky Book Festival, explore a hay maze at Harvest Fest or throw axes at ScareFest. Here are 15 upcoming fall festivals to check out in Fayette County and nearby.

Harvest Fest

Harvest Fest at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg will feature a variety of fall activities including pony rides.

Check out Harvest Fest at Shaker Village for pony rides, hayrides, pumpkin painting, a hay maze, games and more. You can also meet farm animals and press apples for cider.

Admission to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is required for this event.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25

Where: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Advance Auto Fall Fest Car Show

This event benefits Toys for Tots and includes Hot Wheels races for children, food trucks, door prizes, music and vendors. There are several judging categories, including Best of Show, Best Motorcycle and more.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: 626 Maysville Road, Mount Sterling, KY 40353

Festival Latino de Lexington

A dancer looks on as Pamela Hernandez and Francisco Espinosa of Arte Latino perform the Quinceanera dance at Festival Latino de Lexington at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, September 16, 2017.

This celebration of Latin American culture and art is hosted by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts.

Friday night will feature authentic Latino foods, live music and dancing, and you can also enjoy visual arts and more.

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Downtown Lexington

Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival

The Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival will feature pony rides, live music, food trucks and 60 booths of handmade items. Vendors include Ben Marchal Art, Shell’s Stones, West Maple Creations and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Downtown Wilmore

Fallin Into Fun Festival

This fall event has a classic cars cruise-in, arts and crafts vendor village, live music, food truck alley and a children’s area with inflatables. Admission to the festival is free.

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Jack Kain Ford, 3405 Lexington Road, Versailles, KY 40383

Fall Sip & Shop at the Winchester Opera House

Visit the historic Winchester Opera House to check out more than 30 local vendors and artists. This event is free and open to the public.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: 10 E. Lexington Ave., Winchester, KY 40391

Fall Harvest and Trades Weekend

Visit the 2022 Fall Harvest and Trades Weekend to learn about ancient crafts like blacksmithing, woodworking, leather work and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2

Where: Fort Boonesborough State Park, 4375 Boonesboro Road, Richmond, KY 40475

Kentucky Wool Festival

Organizers held the first Kentucky Wool Festival in 1983, and the event continues to offer wool products, heritage demonstrations, family oriented activities, live music and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 7 to 18 and free for children 6 years and younger. The festival’s website notes only cash is accepted for admission and “many vendors only accept cash as well.”

When: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7 to 9

Where: 48 Concord Caddo Road, Falmouth, KY 41040

Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival

The Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival is free and open to the public, and more than 250 artists will showcase their work at the event. More than 45,000 people attended the 2021 festival, according to the event website, and the fair will include food, drink and a children’s area.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Downtown Bardstown

South Elkhorn Christian Church Fall Festival

South Elkhorn Christian Church’s Fall Festival is held outdoors and features more than 150 booths, with handcrafted goods, food, a quilt raffle and live music. Admission and parking are free.

“Crafters represent the visual arts, woodworking, jewelry making, handwork like knitting and sewing, customization, both outdoor and indoor décor, seasonal items, and specialty food items to mention just a few,” the church’s website says.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 4343 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40513

Jessamine Fall Festival

Stop by the Jessamine Fall Festival for a car show, health fair, live music and craft and retail vendors.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Downtown Nicholasville

A.T.O.M. Fall Fest

A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fall Festival will include food and drink trucks, live music and more.

When: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: South end of Main Street, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Trunk or Treat at the Whitaker Family YMCA

This free community event will feature a costume contest, trunk decoration contest and more. The event will be located in the parking lot near the outdoor pavilion.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: 2681 Old Rosebud Road, Lexington, KY 40509

ScareFest

A giant model of Critter from the 1986 film “Critters” navigated the crowd at ScareFest. The 10th edition of The ScareFest opened Sept. 29, 2017 at the Lexington Convention Center.

ScareFest weekend is jam-packed with activities like axe-throwing, a costume contest, scream queen bowling and a horror drag show. Sunday is Kids Day, and children 12 years and younger get free admission all weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online. Prices start at $25 (before fees and tax) for Friday admission.

When: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23

Where: Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St., Lexington, KY 40507

Kentucky Book Festival

More than 150 authors are set to participate in meet-and-greets and book signings at the 41st annual Kentucky Book Festival. The lineup includes Barbara Kingsolver, Jon Meacham, Wendell Berry, Crystal Wilkinson and Geraldine Brooks.

The literary celebration is family friendly, and you can check the event’s website for the full schedule closer to the date.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Circle #B, Lexington, KY 40503

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.