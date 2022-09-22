Hay mazes, horror fans and food trucks: Don’t miss these 15 Central Kentucky fall fests

Meredith Howard
·5 min read

The official beginning of fall is just around the corner, and there are plenty of festivities scheduled in the Lexington area and beyond. From celebrations of culture, to arts and crafts, to trunk or treat events, there’s plenty to do this season.

You can attend an author meet-and-greet at the Kentucky Book Festival, explore a hay maze at Harvest Fest or throw axes at ScareFest. Here are 15 upcoming fall festivals to check out in Fayette County and nearby.

Harvest Fest

Harvest Fest at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg will feature a variety of fall activities including pony rides.
Harvest Fest at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg will feature a variety of fall activities including pony rides.

Check out Harvest Fest at Shaker Village for pony rides, hayrides, pumpkin painting, a hay maze, games and more. You can also meet farm animals and press apples for cider.

Admission to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is required for this event.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25

Where: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Advance Auto Fall Fest Car Show

This event benefits Toys for Tots and includes Hot Wheels races for children, food trucks, door prizes, music and vendors. There are several judging categories, including Best of Show, Best Motorcycle and more.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: 626 Maysville Road, Mount Sterling, KY 40353

Festival Latino de Lexington

A dancer looks on as Pamela Hernandez and Francisco Espinosa of Arte Latino perform the Quinceanera dance at Festival Latino de Lexington at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, September 16, 2017.
A dancer looks on as Pamela Hernandez and Francisco Espinosa of Arte Latino perform the Quinceanera dance at Festival Latino de Lexington at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, September 16, 2017.

This celebration of Latin American culture and art is hosted by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts.

Friday night will feature authentic Latino foods, live music and dancing, and you can also enjoy visual arts and more.

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Downtown Lexington

Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival

The Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival will feature pony rides, live music, food trucks and 60 booths of handmade items. Vendors include Ben Marchal Art, Shell’s Stones, West Maple Creations and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Downtown Wilmore

Fallin Into Fun Festival

This fall event has a classic cars cruise-in, arts and crafts vendor village, live music, food truck alley and a children’s area with inflatables. Admission to the festival is free.

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Jack Kain Ford, 3405 Lexington Road, Versailles, KY 40383

Fall Sip & Shop at the Winchester Opera House

Visit the historic Winchester Opera House to check out more than 30 local vendors and artists. This event is free and open to the public.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: 10 E. Lexington Ave., Winchester, KY 40391

Fall Harvest and Trades Weekend

Visit the 2022 Fall Harvest and Trades Weekend to learn about ancient crafts like blacksmithing, woodworking, leather work and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2

Where: Fort Boonesborough State Park, 4375 Boonesboro Road, Richmond, KY 40475

Kentucky Wool Festival

Organizers held the first Kentucky Wool Festival in 1983, and the event continues to offer wool products, heritage demonstrations, family oriented activities, live music and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 7 to 18 and free for children 6 years and younger. The festival’s website notes only cash is accepted for admission and “many vendors only accept cash as well.”

When: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7 to 9

Where: 48 Concord Caddo Road, Falmouth, KY 41040

Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival

The Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival is free and open to the public, and more than 250 artists will showcase their work at the event. More than 45,000 people attended the 2021 festival, according to the event website, and the fair will include food, drink and a children’s area.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Downtown Bardstown

South Elkhorn Christian Church Fall Festival

South Elkhorn Christian Church’s Fall Festival is held outdoors and features more than 150 booths, with handcrafted goods, food, a quilt raffle and live music. Admission and parking are free.

“Crafters represent the visual arts, woodworking, jewelry making, handwork like knitting and sewing, customization, both outdoor and indoor décor, seasonal items, and specialty food items to mention just a few,” the church’s website says.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 4343 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40513

Jessamine Fall Festival

Stop by the Jessamine Fall Festival for a car show, health fair, live music and craft and retail vendors.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Downtown Nicholasville

A.T.O.M. Fall Fest

A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fall Festival will include food and drink trucks, live music and more.

When: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: South end of Main Street, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Trunk or Treat at the Whitaker Family YMCA

This free community event will feature a costume contest, trunk decoration contest and more. The event will be located in the parking lot near the outdoor pavilion.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: 2681 Old Rosebud Road, Lexington, KY 40509

ScareFest

A giant model of Critter from the 1986 film “Critters” navigated the crowd at ScareFest. The 10th edition of The ScareFest opened Sept. 29, 2017 at the Lexington Convention Center.
A giant model of Critter from the 1986 film “Critters” navigated the crowd at ScareFest. The 10th edition of The ScareFest opened Sept. 29, 2017 at the Lexington Convention Center.

ScareFest weekend is jam-packed with activities like axe-throwing, a costume contest, scream queen bowling and a horror drag show. Sunday is Kids Day, and children 12 years and younger get free admission all weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online. Prices start at $25 (before fees and tax) for Friday admission.

When: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23

Where: Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St., Lexington, KY 40507

Kentucky Book Festival

More than 150 authors are set to participate in meet-and-greets and book signings at the 41st annual Kentucky Book Festival. The lineup includes Barbara Kingsolver, Jon Meacham, Wendell Berry, Crystal Wilkinson and Geraldine Brooks.

The literary celebration is family friendly, and you can check the event’s website for the full schedule closer to the date.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Circle #B, Lexington, KY 40503

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Latest Stories

  • New-look Canadian women's basketball team eyes forward progress at World Cup

    Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's former head coach Lisa Thomaidis spoke to the depth of international women's basketball, saying 10 teams were legitimate podium contenders. The analysis proved prescient. Canada, ranked fourth, didn't even advance out of the group stage. And while the top-ranked Americans won gold, it was No. 8 Japan scoring a surprising silver and No. 6 France grabbing bronze. Now, the world's top women's basketball players are set to reconvene in Australia for the FIBA Wor

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Canada's 3x3 basketball team wins Women's Series Final, capping unbeaten run

    Canada's 3x3 women's basketball team put the perfect finish on its 2022 season Sunday, winning the Constanta Finals in Romania with a 21-16 final victory over France. The Canadian squad entered the weekend as the top-ranked team and went undefeated through the preliminary games against Romania, France and Lithuania before beating Germany in the semifinal and France in the final. For a Canadian team led by sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, it was the

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin