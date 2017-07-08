Hawks waive Jamal Crawford after acquiring him in trade

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 21: Jamal Crawford #11 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Utah Jazz during Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2017 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks have waived Jamal Crawford after agreeing to a buyout of his contract.

The Hawks acquired the three-time Sixth Man of the Year from the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a three-team trade that included Denver. With the Hawks apparently entering a rebuilding era, Crawford will be able to sign with a contending team if he's not claimed.

Crawford thanked the Hawks in a tweet on Friday for allowing him to become a free agent.

The veteran guard had played in Atlanta from 2009-11 and was the league's top sixth man in 2010.