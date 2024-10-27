Hawks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Atlanta Hawks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $85,632,378 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $81,067,440 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 27, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: WZGC
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Hawks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest