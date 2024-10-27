Hawks vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $85,632,378 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $81,067,440 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 27, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: WZGC

