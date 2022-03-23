Hawks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Atlanta Hawks (36-36) play against the Detroit Pistons (19-53) at Little Caesars Arena

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,780,900 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $6,893,113 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam

