Hawks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Atlanta Hawks (36-36) play against the Detroit Pistons (19-53) at Little Caesars Arena
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,780,900 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $6,893,113 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!