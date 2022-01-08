Hawks vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

HoopsHype
The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 6, Los Angeles Lakers 13 (Q1 08:23)

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some Lakers trivia: how many Finals appearances have they made? pic.twitter.com/LtqcUaHWj110:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One of the things that makes Trae great is that he can thread pick-and-roll passes without making the common sorts of turnovers, but he has made a couple of uncharacteristic ones tonight. Lakers are blitzing him often. – 10:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Strong start for the Lakeshow! Hawks are rusty, but at least the Lakers aren’t playing down to their competition thus far. – 10:16 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Once again, LeBron James doing everything to start off vs Hawks – 10:16 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 13-6 to the Lakers early. Couple of Hawks turnovers, five fastbreak points for Los Angeles. – 10:16 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers started out with the LeBradley offense, with those two combining for the first 11 before Malik Monk just threw down a fast break dunk. Lakers look spry against the Hawks, who have a number of guys recently out of protocols and reconditioning. – 10:16 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Apparently everybody loves triple doubles unless they’re by Russell Westbrook. – 10:15 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Adele and Rich Paul are back tonight, but they’ve moved up to the scorer’s table section with John Legend.
Atlanta games bring out some big names. – 10:12 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers fans and Celtics fans have never agreed on anything more than Dennis Schroder. – 10:07 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Go time.
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN pic.twitter.com/AUlrC4t2N910:00 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich
Why doesn’t Giannis have a massive Nike ad campaign? – 9:54 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
pregame read: the hawks are one of the most disappointing teams in the league. i wrote about a blockbuster trade that can help get them where they want to go: https://t.co/JY6ctB267o pic.twitter.com/cXvNII8u2E9:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The last time Trae Young played in an NBA game he had 56 and 14. – 9:49 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young comes into tonight riding a franchise-high tying 16 game 25+ point scoring streak. In his last outing, Young made NBA history becoming the only player to ever notch 55+ PTS & 14+ AST in a single game. Over his last 3 games, Young is averaging 39.0 PTS and 12.0 AST. – 9:48 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
John Collins returns after missing the last 5 games, and Bogdan Bogdanovic the last 4, due to health and safety protocols. Both will start, as will Trae Young, who missed ATL’s last game with lower back soreness. – 9:41 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s back to the small lineup with LeBron at the 5, and Stanley Johnson in as he returns to the team on a 10-day deal.
This group has a net rating of +13.5 in three games together. pic.twitter.com/sVyM0BIEsQ9:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Weeks after baptizing LeBron James, Nic Claxton can add Giannis to his list. Arya Stark style. – 9:36 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron starting at center tonight in a good test for this Lakers super small lineup. Hawks are healthy with Clint Capela and John Collins in the starting lineup – 9:35 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Stan 🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/h4viZjIgDF9:35 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins and Clint Capela tonight vs. the Lakers.
Kevin Huerter coming off the bench again. – 9:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Lakers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 9:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers go back to the LeBron-at-5 and Stanley Johnson-at-4 lineup that is 3-0 as a starting group. The Hawks are healthier for this game than they’ve been — will be interesting to see how the microball Lakers match up with Capela and Collins. pic.twitter.com/UHDECMFAen9:31 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel still featuring LeBron James at center even with the Hawks’ bigger frontcourt with Clint Capela and John Collins – 9:31 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Most fouls in the NBA for players who have played over 900 minutes this season
Tate: 133 fouls, 1016 minutes
Jackson Jr.: 133 fouls, 1070 minutes
McDaniels: 121 fouls, 931 minutes
Westbrook: 120 fouls, 1396 minutes
Sabonis: 118 fouls, 1313 minutes
Towns: 117 fouls, 1071 minutes – 9:23 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Atlanta Hawks: “They have a chance to win the East.” Vogel argued Hawk’s inconsistency mostly stemmed from injuries & protocols: “They’re extremely well coached and they have a great offensive system and they’ve done it before with this core.” – 9:17 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The last time the Hawks faced off against the Lakers in LA, forward John Collins finished with 27 points and a 2020-21 season-high 16 rebounds. Over his last two outings against LAL, Collins is averaging 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds (.656 FG%, .429 3FG%, .800 FT%). – 9:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young, Bogi, John Collins and Jalen Johnson are all AVAILABLE, in great news for the Hawks: pic.twitter.com/rOnfgGiMX79:05 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are all available for tonight’s game. – 9:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish are available. – 9:04 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
They reviewed some stupid bump between JB Derosa and Dwight Powell? – 8:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is the 2nd fastest player to reach 200 assists in Thunder history (32 games). Chris Paul did it in 31 games.
Giddey just being mentioned in the same breath with the likes of CP3, LeBron and LaMelo on the regular now. – 8:56 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all warming up right now. They’re game-time decisions, per Joe Prunty. pic.twitter.com/YgrmUvYvJk8:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Trae Young getting some work in before the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/pxH6OgGkjK8:50 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in preparation.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/iQ9S3Nu02V8:48 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela notched his team-leading 22nd double-double on 1/5 against Sacramento and is riding a four-game double-double streak into tonight’s match. Over those four games, the big man is averaging 17.3 points and 15.8 rebounds. – 8:41 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
It’s still the plan for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Trae Young to go through warm-ups tonight before determining their availability vs. the Lakers, per Prunty. – 8:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hawks are “hopeful” to get certain players that have been in protocols back (including John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic), but they’ll be game-time calls after warm ups, per intermin coach Joe Prunty.
Trae Young (back) is also a game-time call. – 8:32 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel said that given the size of this weekend’s opponents (ATL tonight, MEM Sunday), he anticipates needing to use the bigs more, even while acknowledging the overarching goal of playing smaller. AK – 8:23 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel cited Atlanta’s offense as being “Very difficult to prepare for,” noting Trae Young + shooters and divers. (Hawks rank 2nd in the NBA in off. efficiency.)
Where ATL has struggled this year – and injuries have contributed – is defensively, where they’re 26th in the NBA. – 8:21 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel thinks Trae Young “doesn’t get enough credit” for his passing ability. – 8:20 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said they won’t give any updates on Anthony Davis just yet. – 8:19 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel calls the Hawks an “elite offensive unit” and that they have a “team of lasers” and that it’s a “very difficult” team to prepare for. – 8:18 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Rockets about to tip off on BSSW. With Luka and KP out, the Mavs start Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Mavs on a season high 4-game winning streak. – 8:06 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks continue their season-long road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA. In their last meeting in Los Angeles, Atlanta snapped a four-game road losing streak to the Lakers, winning 99-94.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…8:00 PM

Solomon Hill @solohill
on this date in 1912, John Martin Collins da 3rd, completed the first solo flight over the southeastern part of the U.S.
RT. #johncollins #allstar pic.twitter.com/xwqpzPLQyf7:45 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Add Hawks to list of teams to watch in Ben Simmons trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/rep…7:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The World Is Yours pic.twitter.com/FOaEe8zThT6:57 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Good stuff from @Zach Lowe about the growing chemistry between LeBron and Malik Monk. AK pic.twitter.com/d42wASWWwr6:54 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Pregame listening! Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, future sacrifice for several players and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and media accountability. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…6:19 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Welcome back, Stanley 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q91RRN8cqw6:00 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre
#35 @TobiOye… – 5:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks are fully guaranteeing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s contract for the rest of the season, @The Athletic learned. – 5:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Atlanta Hawks are keeping Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and will fully guarantee his contract for this season, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. – 5:04 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:
-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.
-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.
-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR5:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Friday Night Showdown in DTLA
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th…5:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
50 years ago today, the 1971-72 Lakers did the impossible and won their 33rd straight game. That number still stands as the longest win streak in NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/abt5zcV2C04:00 PM

