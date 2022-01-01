Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Atlanta Hawks (15-19) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-15) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 0 (7:30 pm ET)
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Atlanta:
Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
Clint Capela
Wes Iwundu
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
Trae Young – 7:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is going through his pregame workout on the court. He was listed as probable for tonight. – 6:13 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with the signing of guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract: #Cavaliers acquire guard Rajon Rondo from #Lakers for Denzel Valentine beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers trade of Rajon Rondo for Denzel Valentine is now official. – 4:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has @Dan Woike with this news: Lakers are trading Rajon Rondo to Cleveland Cavaliers latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 3:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception.
The Cavs also terminated the 10-day contract of Tre Scott, who was signed on Dec. 22 via the NBA’s hardship exception. – 3:34 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs sign guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract with the hardship exception and terminated the 10-day contract of Tre Scott, signed Dec. 22 with the same exception from the Cleveland Charge. Goodwin has been with the Knicks G-League affiliate. – 3:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart both practiced today and he says both guys are still day-to-day.
Ingram is dealing with left Achilles soreness while Hart has a sprained left ankle. Neither played on Tuesday against Cleveland. – 2:38 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Malcolm Hill joins this extended protocol list:
Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng, Malik Ellison, Danilo Gallinari, Malcolm Hill, Kevin Huerter, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Delon Wright
S. Bill and Hunter remain out. – 1:33 PM