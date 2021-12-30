Hawks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Atlanta Hawks (15-18) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Just spotted this little girl sitting courtside in Chicago. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/gFJGFepZHK – 8:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls hold moment of silence for Jeff Dickerson. – 8:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The band is back together. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy pic.twitter.com/cx9CHNrQ2G – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over his last four outings, Cam Reddish is averaging 23.8 points in 36.1 minutes. In his last contest against the Bulls on 12/27, Reddish poured in a team-high 33 points on a career-high 8 3FGM, marking his second career 30+ point game (both done this season). – 7:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach in the Jordan 9s 🔥
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has scored 25+ points in a career-high 13 straight games. It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest such streak in the NBA this season. Young is the first Hawk to notch 13 games of 25+ points since Dominique Wilkins (14 games). – 7:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bulls
Trae Young
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
Chaundee Brown
Clint Capela – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters against Atlanta!
Same starters against Atlanta!
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Joining us tonight @UnitedCenter ? Send me a pic and I’ll retweet it ! @Chicago Bulls – 7:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. is available to play tonight's game vs. ATL.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. returns from three-game absence (with hamstring strain) tonight vs. Hawks
Chris Fleming said pregame he doesn’t expect heavy minutes for Jones Jr., but has looked good in full-court runs with player development staffers pic.twitter.com/99QKvrD4HQ – 6:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.
Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
GAME DAY. Going for our 5th WIN in a row 😤
GAME DAY. Going for our 5th WIN in a row 😤
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Abad is the definition of perseverance.
Despite 23 surgeries and incredible medical challenges, Abad refuses to let disability define him.
@United | @BullsCommunity pic.twitter.com/14jE4xKRhr – 4:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There were 9 NBA games schedule tonight. Spurs-Heat is postponed. 75 players listed between those teams in health and safety protocol — as of 3:30 injury report.
Hawks have 13 players out with COVID-19
Pistons have 8
Blazers have 7
Celtics, Heat have 6
Bulls, Mavs, OKC have 5 – 3:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A look at the 26-player roster from Hawks dot com. pic.twitter.com/4fl7TaXir5 – 3:42 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
pic.twitter.com/32p9lLLff1 – 3:42 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Much love to all my friends in Chicago media who knew JD (I did not, we never crossed paths when I lived there). Been listening to local radio tributes all morning. 🙏🏻 – 3:24 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Trae Young: under 46.5 points+assists+rebounds
One of my NBA player props tonight. pic.twitter.com/VWpyxDZiQE – 3:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls upgrade Derrick Jones Jr. to available vs. Hawks. – 2:43 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Wes Iwundu has cleared NBA health and safety protocols and is available tonight, according to Hawks. – 2:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu found joy in the challenge of guarding Trae Young during Monday’s win vs. the Hawks – and helped turn the tide of the game by doing so
Tonight, with another chance to test himself against the best, he’s ready for whatever Young has in store
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State. – 2:03 PM