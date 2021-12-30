Hawks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (15-18) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021

Atlanta Hawks 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls hold moment of silence for Jeff Dickerson. – 8:03 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Over his last four outings, Cam Reddish is averaging 23.8 points in 36.1 minutes. In his last contest against the Bulls on 12/27, Reddish poured in a team-high 33 points on a career-high 8 3FGM, marking his second career 30+ point game (both done this season). – 7:46 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has scored 25+ points in a career-high 13 straight games. It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest such streak in the NBA this season. Young is the first Hawk to notch 13 games of 25+ points since Dominique Wilkins (14 games). – 7:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Bulls

Trae Young

Skylar Mays

Cam Reddish

Chaundee Brown

Clint Capela – 7:33 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Same starters against Atlanta!

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Derrick Jones Jr. is available to play tonight’s game vs. ATL. pic.twitter.com/OViYH1cY9B – 7:05 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Derrick Jones Jr. returns from three-game absence (with hamstring strain) tonight vs. Hawks

Chris Fleming said pregame he doesn’t expect heavy minutes for Jones Jr., but has looked good in full-court runs with player development staffers pic.twitter.com/99QKvrD4HQ – 6:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.

Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:32 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

There were 9 NBA games schedule tonight. Spurs-Heat is postponed. 75 players listed between those teams in health and safety protocol — as of 3:30 injury report.

Hawks have 13 players out with COVID-19

Pistons have 8

Blazers have 7

Celtics, Heat have 6

Bulls, Mavs, OKC have 5 – 3:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A look at the 26-player roster from Hawks dot com. pic.twitter.com/4fl7TaXir5 – 3:42 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Much love to all my friends in Chicago media who knew JD (I did not, we never crossed paths when I lived there). Been listening to local radio tributes all morning. 🙏🏻 – 3:24 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Trae Young: under 46.5 points+assists+rebounds

One of my NBA player props tonight. pic.twitter.com/VWpyxDZiQE – 3:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls upgrade Derrick Jones Jr. to available vs. Hawks. – 2:43 PM

Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC

Wes Iwundu has cleared NBA health and safety protocols and is available tonight, according to Hawks. – 2:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ayo Dosunmu found joy in the challenge of guarding Trae Young during Monday’s win vs. the Hawks – and helped turn the tide of the game by doing so

Tonight, with another chance to test himself against the best, he’s ready for whatever Young has in store

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:19 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State. – 2:03 PM