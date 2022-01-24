Hawks, Sixers discussed Ben Simmons trade

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought into the deal. “There’s no way that kind of deal is going to happen,” a source said. “There’s maybe one [team] on a stretch that can take back Tobias. But I just think it’s a long shot.”

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Alongside this morning's Sixers-related Harden reporting, there was a refresh on teams who have discussed (recently or earlier in the season) the possibility of getting Simmons.

So which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?

James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all in even if it means prolonging Ben Simmons saga

Report: 76ers requested multiple first-rounders to trade Ben Simmons for Kings' Tyrese Haliburton or Hawks' John Collins

The Ben Simmons reports are becoming more and more ludicrous. Oh Brooklyn is gonna be leaping at the chance to trade Harden for him this summer? Give me a break. You float pie-in-the-sky stuff when you have no leverage. Philly has no leverage. He's legit damaged as a trade asset.

Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers prefer to wait on James Harden or other star in offseason, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 10:20 AM

Story on the Ben Simmons latest with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic

Based on the current market, the Sixers have their eyes on landing a superstar this summer – preferably James Harden.

theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 9:48 AM

76ers prefer to wait to pursue James Harden or another superstar in offseason and want to save Ben Simmons for that potential deal over current market, per sources with knowledge and rival teams.

Details and Simmons latest with @Sam Amick at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 9:35 AM

With Ben Simmons gone, Joel Embiid has had to step up and do more on the offensive end in terms of his passing and playmaking for others. He discussed that after a win over the Spurs on the road.

DeMar DeRozan first 40-piece since 2018.

41 PTS

15-21 FG

0-0 3P

He joins Giannis, Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge and Ben Simmons as the only players with 40+ points without taking a three since 2015. pic.twitter.com/0FsmWB1IUW – 8:36 PM

I talked with @Jared Weiss about why we think the 76ers should move Ben Simmons and not carry him into the offseason. Daryl Morey's case that they have to be patient is reasonable. But Joel Embiid has a case as the best player in the world right now.

https://t.co/8wfFa7o1xZ pic.twitter.com/Ab1uFhur13 – 7:26 PM

The #Sixers' future is riding on what happens with Ben Simmons

Trading Ben Simmons could end up being the best chance Daryl Morey has of adding an established #NBA difference-maker to a team that craves a roster upgrade

My official prediction for a Ben Simmons trade…

BS + a protected 1st to Indiana for Sabonis + Lamb’s expiring.

Indy jumpstarts the 2022 tanking process. Philly super-sizes w/ a top-35 guy (and if it doesn’t work, a summer trade asset). They *cannot* waste this Embiid season. – 10:15 AM

The Ben Simmons trade could end up defining Daryl Morey's tenure with the #Sixers

What happens with Ben Simmons trade could define Daryl Morey's tenure with the #Sixers

Circling back on Ben Simmons trade rumor, Cade Cunningham no back-to-backs and the Pistons' young backcourt

Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today.

And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬

🔘 Lakers/Vogel/Russ (3:33)

🔘 🏆 rankings (15:01)

🔘 Kevin Love for SMOY? (21:22)

🔘 MIP candidates (26:27)

🔘 Jazz (29:49)

🔘 Ben Simmons/Kings (36:01)

🔘 Hornets (44:17)

🎧 https://t.co/XaacEgZTxv

FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnMy3tC7BK – 5:50 PM

Counter-report: 76ers still fining Ben Simmons for missed games, just not small violations

🏀 Phoenix maintains its success

🏀 Russ needs to adjust his game

🏀 Ben Simmons to the Kings rumors

🏀 The Warriors’ recent issues

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V… – 4:22 PM

The Athletic: The Kings have no interest in taking back Tobias Harris in a Ben Simmons deal, a source tells @Sam Amick. Sacramento still sees a pathway to Simmons.

How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers' two highest-paid players, according to sources.

One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren't interested in that package.