Hawks rally in fourth quarter to steal Game 3 win over Heat

In a matter of minutes, the feeling surrounding the Miami Heat’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks changed.

The Hawks rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to save their season with a narrow 111-110 win over the Heat in Game 3 on Friday night at State Farm Arena. Just minutes away from taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, the Heat’s series lead is now down to 2-1 because of the Hawks’ late-game surge.

Neither team has yet to win a road game in the series, as the Hawks have now won 21 of their last 24 home games — dating back to Jan. 17.

“Hats off to Atlanta, they fought their butts off,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said.

The Heat led by 14 with 9:06 to play, but the Hawks dominated the rest of the way to close the game on a 31-16 run to escape with the one-point win.

With the Heat ahead by one point, star guard Trae Young hit a running floater with 5.5 seconds to play to put the Hawks ahead by one point. It turned out to be the game-winning basket.

“You have to expect that on the road that leads aren’t always going to hold,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We just had to find a way and we didn’t. We had a one-point lead and basically under 20 seconds. Young got a little bit of an angle and was able to hit a tough runner. He makes that look easy. That’s not like the easiest shot going full speed and with the touch.

Following a timeout, the Heat had one final opportunity to come away with the win. But Jimmy Butler missed a contested three-pointer as the final buzzer sounded.

The Hawks won the fourth quarter 34-25 behind 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 5 of 11 shooting on threes in the period.

To make matters worse, starting point guard Kyle Lowry left the game with 1:59 left in the third quarter because of a left leg injury and did not return. Spoelstra said Lowry is battling a hamstring issue, with the team expected to learn more about the injury on Saturday.

The Heat appeared to take control of the game with a dominant third quarter, using a 21-0 lead to take a 16-point lead in the period. But then the Hawks flipped the script in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

Young led the Hawks with 24 points, with the help of 10-of-12 shooting from the foul line to overcome an inefficient 6-of-14 shooting performance from the field. Six Hawks players finished with double-digit points.

Herro scored a team-high 24 points for the Heat off the bench. Butler contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Max Strus also recorded 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting on threes for the Heat.

From the start, Friday’s game was filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Originally scheduled for 7 p.m., Game 3 did not tip off until 7:55 p.m. because of a suspicious package found outside State Farm Arena.

According to the Hawks, the suspicious package was located outside Gate 2 of the arena. The package was not found to be explosive and it was safely removed by the Atlanta Bomb Squad.

The Heat and Hawks will play Game 4 on Sunday at State Farm Arena (7 p.m., TNT and Bally Sports Sun). The winner of the Heat-Hawks series will meet the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series in the second round of the playoffs, with the 76ers on the verge of a first-round sweep with a 3-0 lead.