Hawks look to even up trip, extend Clippers' woes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hawks look to even up trip, extend Clippers' woes

The Atlanta Hawks will try to complete a .500 road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are looking to end a three-game losing streak.

The Hawks began the road trip -- which covered 5,723 miles -- with 12 players on either the COVID-19 list or injured list. Healthy again, they have won two of the five road games.

Atlanta was beaten 134-118 by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The Clippers were defeated 123-108 on Saturday for their third straight loss. The Clippers have dropped nine of their last 12 games.

This will be the first of two meetings between the clubs. The Clippers won 119-110 in Los Angeles last season, a game that saw Atlanta lose its eighth straight game when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers' top scorers have been Marcus Morris Sr., who scored a season-high 29 on Saturday and averages 15.8 points, and Reggie Jackson, who scored 18 against the Grizzlies and averages 16.9 points.

The Clippers just got center Ivica Zubac back from COVID protocol, and he had eight points and seven rebounds -- including his 2,000th career rebound -- in 19 minutes. He averages 9.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. Zubac missed four games, and he showed some issues with stamina.

"We're asking him to come out to the perimeter and then the drive," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "We tried to adjust and go small, but that hurt us on the glass. Their pace was too much. They were meeting the ball and attacking."

The Hawks are expected to push the pace, too. The Hawks have scored at least 117 points in five of their last six games, largely because of the return of Trae Young.

Young nearly had a triple-double against the Lakers, going for 25 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in 36 minutes. He has scored at least 25 points in 17 straight games, which set a franchise record. The streak matches the longest in the NBA this season and ties the longest streak over the last two seasons.

Young is averaging 28.3 points and 9.6 assists, and he is the only player in the league to be ranked among the top three in points and assists.

In his first three games back from health and safety protocols, Atlanta's Kevin Huerter is averaging 19.7 points in 30.1 minutes. He scored 16 off the bench against the Lakers.

Atlanta's problem has been defense. The Hawks have allowed 130-plus points seven times since Dec. 5 and in their last four losses.

"I think defense is an effort thing," Young said. "It's not necessarily a skill too much. It's more about effort and your want, and a lot of it is game plan. Those two things go hand-in-hand, and I think we've got to do better on both of them. We've got to want it more."

Atlanta could be without center Clint Capela, who has an ankle sprain. Backup Gorgui Dieng is the only remaining player on the protocol list. Los Angeles has Luke Kennard and Xavier Moon on the COVID list.

This will be the Clippers' seventh back-to-back. They've won the second contest only once and have been swept three times.

--Field Level Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne appears headed to Toronto FC this summer on bumper deal

    TORONTO — It appears Toronto FC has succeeded in landing Italian star Lorenzo Insigne. Reports out of Italy suggest an agreement has been struck between the MLS club and the Napoli forward, with sports TV channel Sportitalia saying an official announcement is expected Saturday. A source, not authorized to speak on the negotiations, said that was a "likely" timeline. While nothing had been signed yet, talks were in the "final stages," the source told The Canadian Press. "It's all but done," said

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Oilers place captain McDavid in COVID-19 protocol ahead of game with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before Edmonton was scheduled to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests as the team awaited results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday's game. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Canada's Kripps wins two-man bronze, Friedrich wins gold for 100th World Cup medal

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany's Francesco Friedrich won Saturday's two-man bobsled race at Winterberg while Canada's Justin Kripps joined him on the podium with a third-place finish. Friedrich earned the 100th medal of his World Cup career, including one claimed in a team event in 2013. He teamed with Alexander Schueller to win in 1:49.78, getting his 13th victory in his last 14 World Cup two-man events. Germany also got the silver, with the sled of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finish