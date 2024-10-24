Hawks G Kobe Bufkin partially dislocates right shoulder for 2nd time

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin has partially dislocated his right shoulder for the second time, the team announced Thursday.

Bufkin sustained a shoulder subluxation during practice last weekend and didn't play in Atlanta's 120-116 victory over Brooklyn to open the season.

The Hawks said Bufkin is determining his treatment options, but he is likely facing a lengthy absence.

Bufkin, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 draft, was not able to take part in Summer League because of a similar injury. He returned to play all four games during the preseason and was expected to serve as the team's main backup point guard behind Trae Young.

With Bufkin out, Vit Krejci and Dyson Daniels are expected to handle point guard duties when Young is off the court.

