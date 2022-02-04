Hawks engaging Sixers on John Collins-for-Ben Simmons trade

Across the league, the Simmons market has become more focused as the deadline nears. The Atlanta Hawks have been most engaged with the 76ers in recent weeks, according to sources. The sides have discussed a framework around John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation, those sources have said. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have made clear that they have moved on from the Simmons sweepstakes after being one of the top suitors in the past few months.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

The Atlanta Hawks have been most engaged with the 76ers in recent weeks, according to sources. The sides have discussed a framework around John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation, those sources have said.

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Bradley Beal hasn't requested a trade yet; John Collins may be staying put

My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more

My newest Ben Simmons trade idea: Trade Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles (hurt), Jordan Clarkson and first-round picks in 2026 & 2028.

John Collins (shoulder) and Lou Williams are questionable for tonight's Raptors tilt. Danillo Gallineri is out.

New from me (though it likely won’t be a surprise):

Sources say it looks ‘increasingly likely’ Ben Simmons will not be traded before the deadline, based on what the Sixers are after and the offers currently on the table: phillyvoice.com/sources-ben-si… – 1:22 PM

For tonight’s game at Toronto:

John Collins is questionable for tonight with right shoulder soreness

One of the most intriguing Ben Simmons trade ideas: Lu Dort for Simmons.

@Bill Simmons and @Rob Mahoney break it down: https://t.co/n7oWid6DXk pic.twitter.com/MR9j6eZg1f – 12:30 PM

New Crossover pod: Breaking down the trade deadline w/ Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.

Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/B8B2xg6JLu – 9:32 AM

Didn't have a great view in the arena, but here is the play where John Collins appeared to injure his shoulder.

John Collins said he felt a shoulder pain for the first time vs. TOR and it came back when he got it pulled tonight.

John Collins said he believes he'll be playing tomorrow night against the Raptors.

John Collins is slated to be one of the postgame interviews tonight.

Nate McMillan said John Collins is getting checked out now. Shoulder injury, he said.

Nate McMillan said that he thinks John Collins left with a shoulder issue and he is getting it checked out now.

John Collins, for the in-arena postgame interview, when asked about the injury exit: "Yeah, I'm good."
Didn't get any more specific than that.

Didn’t get any more specific than that. – 9:53 PM

John Collins just said "I'm good" in his courtside interview with Big Tigger

John Collins is back on the Hawks bench fwiw.

John Collins just went to Hawks locker room with a shoulder injury. Looked like he was in a lot of pain.

John Collins just went straight to the locker room.

Hawks push the lead back to 11 with 3:55 left against the Suns' ultra-small lineup. Hard to trap Trae Young and still cover a vertical threat like John Collins like that. Still time, but that'll probably do it

No Hawks were named Eastern Conference All-Star reserves. John Collins or Clint Capela would have to be named an injury replacement to make it.

Hawks starters vs. Suns

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 7:01 PM

DeVonta Smith to SiriusXM on Ben Simmons: "I really don't know what's going on, but everybody has their reasons. Whatever reason he has, that's what his reason is and he's going to stand on that. You can't never blame somebody for the reason that they have. You've gotta respect."

Tomorrow on the Crossover pod: Billy King joins me to discuss all things Trade Deadline — including, of course, the still-festering Ben Simmons quagmire

Subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/scYMEYi2zj – 5:11 PM

Danny Green on his SiriusXM show: "Do you think we should trade (Ben Simmons)?" DeVonta Smith: "As a fan of basketball, if it was me, I would trade him."

Shaq: Ben Simmons DMed me mad about me calling him a soft crybaby

If Ben Simmons isn't traded, what move should Daryl Morey make to shore up a solid playoff run? | Sixers mailbag

ICYMI

🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧

NBA Trade Deadline Special w guest @Jake Fischer

🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal

🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?

🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options

nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 9:59 AM

Is Daryl Morey bluffing when it comes to holding onto Ben Simmons past the deadline? I think it's likely, and I went through the receipts to show why.

Full story here: https://t.co/sz7qAtlgJL pic.twitter.com/kRh5qREqhD – 9:37 AM

If Ben Simmons isn't traded, what move should Daryl Morey make to shore up a solid playoff run? | Sixers mailbag

76ers coach Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: 'I want him to do well. It's just the excuses and all that stuff'

Report: Ben Simmons has gotten vaccinated

New for The Athletic – Since nobody at all is talking about Ben Simmons, I teamed up with our Rich Hoffman to discuss what 76ers' realistic options are .. .and also looked at non-Simmons trades, which sources tell me the Sixers are also allowed to do

theathletic.com/3107241/2022/0… – 7:25 PM

🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧

NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer

🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal

🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?

🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options

nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 6:26 PM

If Ben Simmons isn't traded, what move should Daryl Morey make to shore up a solid playoff run? | Sixers mailbag

Will the Sixers trade Ben Simmons before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline?

If Ben Simmons isn't traded, what move should Daryl Morey make to shore up a solid playoff run? | Sixers mailbag

Will get into all the potential Ben Simmons trades soon, but John Hollinger answered a few of my big-picture questions about the Sixers' decision to deal him (or not deal him) at the trade deadline

The Woj Pod with Ramona Shelburne goes inside the Sixers-Ben Simmons standoff, including new details, the impact on Joel Embiid, possibility of Simmons playing post-trade deadline, much more.

Spotify: spoti.fi/3rlUgEG

Apple: apple.co/3HoAmi3 – 10:10 AM

Sixers story: Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: 'There's nobody that's been more supportive than me. I have a tape someone sent me of almost an hour of me over and over (praising him)'

No surprises here: Tyrese Maxey is officially one of 12 sophomore players chosen for the Rising Stars Challenge by NBA assistant coaches.

Maxey’s the first Rising Star selection for the Sixers since Ben Simmons in 2019. – 7:15 PM

Report: Ben Simmons ignored Doc Rivers' calls and texts, frustrated that 76ers coach didn't visit anyway

More on this storyline

There continues to indication that Atlanta is interested in Ben Simmons, though the asking price may be beyond its means. “I’m not sure if they’d move (Bogdan) Bogdanovic, but that would be a mistake,” said one league source. “I think him not being healthy all year is a big reason behind their problems. He’s one of those guys whose game can really complement (Trey) Young and (John) Collins.” -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2022

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s name has appeared in conversations with several rival teams as well, sources said. All three have been involved in Atlanta’s negotiations to acquire Ben Simmons. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022

The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022