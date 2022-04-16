Hawks C Clint Capela exits NBA play-in game with knee injury

The Atlanta Hawks entered the NBA play-in tournament without starting power forward John Collins. Now, they may be without starting center Clint Capela.

The big man exited Friday's play-in game with a right knee hyperextension in the final minute of the first half.

On the play, Capela grabbed Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley from behind as he was shooting in the paint. Mobley fell backward into Capela's legs, appearing to hyper-extend the veteran's right knee. Capela immediately fell to the ground, holding his knee in clear pain.

Capela's bad foul backfires in the WORST possible way. UGH. pic.twitter.com/e16jkQjXy3 — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) April 16, 2022

Officials reviewed the play to determine if Capela had committed a flagrant foul, but determined it to only be a common foul. Capela was helped to the Hawks' locker room during the review. Moments later, the Hawks announced Capela would not return.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Will not return pic.twitter.com/nWIi2K37yj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 16, 2022

The Cavaliers entered halftime with a 61-51 lead.

Capela is a significant loss for the Hawks. He averaged 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season, shooting 61.3 percent from the field. His size and paint presence were supposed to be vital against a Cavaliers team that loves playing with multiple big men on the court.