Hawks C Clint Capela exits NBA play-in game with knee injury

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
The Atlanta Hawks entered the NBA play-in tournament without starting power forward John Collins. Now, they may be without starting center Clint Capela.

The big man exited Friday's play-in game with a right knee hyperextension in the final minute of the first half.

On the play, Capela grabbed Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley from behind as he was shooting in the paint. Mobley fell backward into Capela's legs, appearing to hyper-extend the veteran's right knee. Capela immediately fell to the ground, holding his knee in clear pain.

Officials reviewed the play to determine if Capela had committed a flagrant foul, but determined it to only be a common foul. Capela was helped to the Hawks' locker room during the review. Moments later, the Hawks announced Capela would not return.

The Cavaliers entered halftime with a 61-51 lead.

Capela is a significant loss for the Hawks. He averaged 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season, shooting 61.3 percent from the field. His size and paint presence were supposed to be vital against a Cavaliers team that loves playing with multiple big men on the court.

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 31: Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Clint Capela would be a big loss for the Hawks in the NBA play-in game. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
