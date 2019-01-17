Hawkins' Masters form continues after off-colour Murphy is downed at Alexandra Palace

Barry Hawkins says he’s pleased to be in the quarter-finals of the Masters after a 6-2 victory over Shaun Murphy at Alexandra Palace.

Hawkins led 5-0 in the match before losing two frames to give 2015 winner Murphy an opening.

But he was unable to take it and Hawkins progressed to Friday’s quarter-final against Neil Robertson.

“I’m pleased to get through obviously,” said Hawkins. “I’m still here, that’s the main thing. I felt alright.

“I felt pretty good most of the match but Shaun didn’t seem to be at the races really. I nicked [the second] frame from 50 behind and that set the tone a little bit. He kept making easy mistakes.

“I missed a couple at the end but 5-0 up and sometimes I do that, just lose my concentration a little bit and then before you know it, it can get a bit twitchy.”

Hawkins has reached at least the semi-final in two of the last three Masters tournaments, having failed to win a match in his first five appearances.

After winning the second frame, world number seven Hawkins recorded breaks of 86, 124 and 60 to put himself in control.

He needed some good fortune during that third frame, with a routine red shot for the centre pocket deflecting off the cushion into the corner pocket.

The eighth and final frame came down to the colours and Murphy sent the cue ball into a centre pocket while trying to escape a snooker on the yellow, handing Hawkins an opportunity.

And Hawkins acknowledges that luck was on his side.

“I was in control when he messed that black up, he was in big trouble,” he added.

“It happens all the time,” he added. “I’ll take it when it happens. You’re not really sorry [when it happens to you].”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds