Hawkins edges closer to World Championship glory in his Theatre of Dreams

Barry Hawkins leads Mark Williams in his Betfred World Snooker Championship semi-final

What was once a Crucible of Nightmares is now a Theatre of Dreams for Barry Hawkins but until he finally lifts the world title, there will always be something missing.

And as he built up a 9-7 lead over Mark Williams in their semi-final on Friday afternoon, the Ditton potter has given himself his greatest chance yet to achieve his ultimate goal.

No-one understands the agony and the ecstasy that snooker’s most iconic venue can engender quite like Hawkins.

In his first five appearances at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, from 2006 to 2010, the 39-year-old failed to win a single match.

“I remember the very first time I came here in 2006 really well,” explains Hawkins. “I won the first frame against Ken Doherty, and thought ‘what’s all the fuss about this place?’.

READ MORE: Williams desperate for clash of the golden oldies in World Championship final

“Then he beat me 10-1… All of a sudden I completely crumbled and Ken sent me packing, and I realised how difficult it could be to play at the Crucible.

“Then the next few years it just kept happening. I lost 10-9 to Fergal O’Brien, 10-9 again to Ali Carter, 10-8 to Graeme Dott and to John Higgins 10-6. I am bit older and wiser now but back then it was horrible.

Contrast

“And of course I was thinking after a few years of that ‘I might never win a match here’. You just wanted so badly to be a proper part of the tournament, but until you won a match you weren’t.”

By stark contrast, in the last six years, no player – even three-time world champion Mark Selby – has accrued as many as Hawkins’ 18 victories at the World Championship.

The world No.6 – who lost to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the 2013 World final, the closest he has come to lifting the trophy – remembers the pain of his barren run all too well.

But he insists coming consistently close to being world champion, only to fall short, could eventually match that anguish.

Story Continues

“Clearly the contrast from those early years to now is unbelievable,” added Hawkins. “And while this record of winning 18 matches, the most, in the last six years is good – there is something very big missing.

“I don’t want to be known as the guy who won 18 matches and got to semis but never lifted the trophy.

“To cap all the good runs and coming so close with the big one would be the stuff of dreams. If someone had offered me the record I now have ten years ago I would have ripped their arm off, but now I want more.

“No-one knows better than me that the Crucible is the best place in the world when you are flying, and the worst place when you are struggling. You want the ground to swallow you up.”

Hawkins looks in a good position to reach his second final at the 2018 Betfred World Snooker Championship after building up a two-frame advantage heading into the final two sessions of the semi-final on Saturday.

The Kent cueman led 5-3 overnight heading into Friday afternoon’s session but Williams soon levelled the match at 5-5 without his opponent scoring a point.

But Hawkins is as comfortable as perhaps any player in the one-table set-up at the Crucible and took four of the next five frames – breaks of 63, 57 and 56 the highlight – to establish a healthy 9-6 advantage with one to play.

However, much like in Thursday’s opening session, 43-year-old Williams – gunning for his first world title for 15 years – crucially clinched the final frame of the day to stay in touch as a break of 62 narrowed the deficit to 9-7, with 17 frames the target for victory.

Watch the snooker World Championship LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with Colin Murray and analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.