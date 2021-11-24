‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24.

The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the past comes knocking. Reluctantly, Hawkeye teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — a 22-year-old archer and his biggest fan — to help him unravel a criminal conspiracy.

In the first episode, audiences will get to see Bishop’s backstory unfold on screen along with Hawkeye’s complicated family dynamic, and how the unlikely duo become a team.

Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox are also featured in the series.

Not signed up for Disney+? The membership is $7.99 a month to watch ad-free content that the whole family can enjoy in stunning 4K, which includes feature-length and short films, along with live action and animated series such as "Hawkeye" and other Disney+ exclusives.



Between your cable, internet, and streaming subscriptions, the best way to save money is through free promotions and bundle deals like the Disney+ bundle, which gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13. 99 a month.

Although Disney+ doesn’t currently offer free trials, there are ways to get the service at no extra cost. Amazon Music Unlimited ($9.99 a month, $7.99 for Prime members) offers free Disney+ for up to six months, and Verizon customers can get free Disney+ with select unlimited plans.

As the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic, and “The Simpsons,” Disney+ is a must-have for TV and movie fanatics alike.

And if you love the MCU, several new Marvel series are slated to debut on Disney+ next year including “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “I Am Groot.” The growing library of Marvel titles also includes episodes of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” and “Loki,” and MCU films such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.”

“Hawkeye” consists of six episodes, the last of which will arrive December 22. The series is helmed by Rhy Thomas, and directing duo Bert and Bernie. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas, and Jonathan Igla are executive producers on the series.

