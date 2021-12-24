Hawkeye vs. Falcon/Winter Soldier vs. Loki vs. WandaVision: What Is Disney+'s Best MCU Series So Far? Rank 'Em!

If you have diligently watched every episode of Disney+‘s four live-action Marvel series, that is 21-plus hours of superhero goodness now in your eyeballs.

And with Hawkeye having ended its six-episode run, the question we ask is this: How would you rank the four MCU shows we’ve gotten thus far?

Refresh your memories of each, vote in the poll down below for your favorite, and then hit the Comments to detail your personal ranking of those you have seen (including the animated What If…? series if you so desire.)

WandaVision was of course the first out of the gate, streaming nine episodes from Jan. 15 to March 5. The sitcoms sendup-turned-showdown of sorceresses starred MCU vets Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision (the latter of which of course had perished in Avengers: Infinity War). The cast also included Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse, The Marvels) as a grown-up Monica Rambeau; Kathryn Hahn as “nosy neighbor” Agnes; Randall Park and Kat Dennings, reprising their respective MCU roles of Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis; and Aaron Taylor-Johnson X-Men‘s Evan Peters as Wanda’s speedster brother Pietro. (Total running time: 349 minutes)

Next up was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which spanned six episodes from March 19 to April 23. MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprised their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, while Daniel Bruhl returned as Helmut Zero. The cast also included Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) as John Walker/the new Captain America, Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Flag-Smashers leader Karli Morgenthau, and Emily VanCamp reprising her MCU role of disgraced S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter. Of note, this is where Julia Louis-Dreyfus wound up first appearing as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a power player who next was seen in a Black Widow bonus scene. (Total running time: 324 minutes)

Loki‘s half-dozen episodes ran from June 9 to July 14, with MCU vet Tom Hiddleston back as the Asgardian trickster (picking up where we last saw him in Avengers: Endgame, grabbing a dropped Tesseract and portaling away). The cast also included Owen Wilson as TVA agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as TVA bigwig Ravonna Renslayer, and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. Of note, this is where Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) first appeared as a variant of Kang, the villain he will play in the third Ant-Man movie (now slated to hit theaters in July 2023). (Total running time: 297 minutes)

And most recently there is the six-episode Hawkeye, in which MCU vet Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton stumbled into an unlikely partnership with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. That cast also included Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother Eleanor, Alaqua Cox as Tracksuit Mafia leader Maya Lopez aka Echo, Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova, and, ultimately, Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his Marvel’s Daredevil role of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. (Total running time: 294 minutes)

WandaVision is getting a Hahn-led spinoff, titled Agatha: House of Harkness, while Loki was renewed for Season 2. The story of WandaVision‘s Wanda will continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (in theaters May 6), while Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s Sam will stay in his star-spangled supersuit for a new Captain America movie. Disney+’s future MCU fare also includes Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion, among other series.

Vote for your favorite MCU series thus far, and then hit the Comments to detail your personal ranking of those you have seen!

