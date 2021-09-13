‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner Passes Down the Bow to Hailee Steinfeld for Christmas

Disney Plus released a trailer “Hawkeye,” the latest piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to receive the series treatment.

The show stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. It is the fourth and latest Marvel Studios title to be turned into a series for Disney’s streaming service. “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, was the first to premiere, followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The third was “Loki,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino. That trio debuted back-to-back from January to June, but “Hawkeye” will come later in the year, premiering on Nov. 24.

Although the exact plot of the series is yet to be revealed, it is assumed that the limited series will involve the super-archer Clint Barton, a.k.a., Hawkeye, passing the torch to fellow Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop, played by Steinfeld. Bishop is the Marvel Comics character who took the reins from Barton and is a part of the Young Avengers group.

Starring alongside Renner and Steinfeld are Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. The series is written and executive produced by Jonathan Igla.

Renner’s credits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe include first appearing as Hawkeye in an uncredited cameo appearance in “Thor,” starring Chris Hemsworth. Since “Thor,” Renner has played the role in “Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” alongside his fellow MCU characters. Renner is Oscar-nominated for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

“Hawkeye” is produced by Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige, Jonathan Igla and Trinh Tran executive produce.

