Hawkeye reveals big consequence of devastating Avengers: Endgame moment

New Marvel series Hawkeye has revealed the fallout from two huge moments in Avengers: Endgame.

Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton for the event series, the first two episodes of which are now available to stream on Disney Plus.

When fans catch up with Barton in episode one, he is shown to be struggling with guilt following the death of Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow in 2019 film Endgame. The show is set two years on.

In one scene, Renner’s character watches a musical version of Captain America’s life, and it’s revealed he has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when Romanoff’s character comes on stage.

Furthermore, Barton is shown to be wearing hearing aids in this scene.

While the character loses his hearing in the comics, it’s not immediately revealed why the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) version of the character is wearing them.

However, in episode two, it’s strongly hinted why he needs them.

Immediately after saying it’s “too hard to tell” what caused his loss of hearing, the episode flashes to numerous events, one of which is Thanos (Josh Brolin) blowing up the New Avengers Facility in Endgame.

Hawkeye is shown to have been right near the blast when it occurred.

Hawkeye might have lost his hearing after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ moment (Disney Plus)

Marvel introduced its first ever deaf superhero in Eternals. Lauren Ridloff, who was born deaf to hearing parents, plays Makkari in the film, and she communicates with her fellow characters using sign language.

A recent study found that Ridloff’s casting in the film has led to an increase in people wanting to learn sign.

Hawkeye is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes will be released every Wednesday until 22 December.

