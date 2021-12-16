'Hawkeye' Directors Tease Additional Marvel Cameos for the Series

Spoilers ahead.

Hawkeye directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood have teased more cameos for the Marvel Disney+ series. In a recent conversation with Radio Times, the directors discussed Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova character's appearance in the latest episode of Hawkeye. Templemore-Finlayson said, "We love keeping little secrets like that, because I think the fans really like the reveals when they do see them. And then they get to experience it new and as a surprise, so it's always more fun."

She continued, "I think we have the easy job. It's the poor actors who just can’t say a word about it. I feel for them because some people that we knew couldn’t tell anyone they were even in a Marvel thing." Ellwood chimed in and also said, "It's fuzzy, but I think if you just keep watching, guess what, you're going to find out. Fans wouldn't be able to come up with all their theories about who was going to be in it if it weren’t for us all keeping tight lips. So that's part of the entertainment with Marvel."

Stay tuned on the next episode of Hawkeye for potential new MCU cameos.

