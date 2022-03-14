Hawk pole partnership aims to help endangered species

The Alberta Conservation Association and AltaLink are working together to provide the endangered ferruginous hawk with safe nesting sites in southeast Alberta.

“This project has been around for more than 10 years now,” Brad Downey, senior biologist with the Alberta Conservation Association, told the News. “We do a lot of collaborations with landholders to look at ways to provide more secure nests for the ferruginous hawk, which is an endangered species in Alberta … We put these poles up so the hawks can successfully raise their young.”

Ferruginous hawks, which are native to the prairie region, are known for being territorial as well as excellent hunters. Ferruginous means rust-coloured, and the bird resembles the rough-legged hawks also found in the region.

When looking for sites to install a nesting pole, ACA officials often look for areas with high gopher populations.

“These guys love to eat ground squirrels and eat probably close to 500 ground squirrels a year, so they’re quite loved by the farming community,” said Downey.

Beyond easy accessibility to food, the poles are usually located away from people and are sometimes erected in the same spot or near to the location of a previous nest.

“These sites tend to be spots where landholders have noticed nests sites (in which) the nesting had blown down or trees have fallen over,” Downey said. “We have multiple poles installed near Medicine Hat, there’s actually a couple more we will approach to landholders about.

“Producers are more than welcome to install their own pole on their property … but if they want our help, then you go through a process.”

Downey is grateful to producers who can alert ACA of a potential site to place a nesting pole, as well as AltaLink, the company which installs the poles.

“We have a great corporate partnership with AltaLink,” he said. “We look at a site and say, ‘This would be a great place for the pole,’ then their crews come out to install the pole for us, free of charge.”

Several of the nesting poles include cameras, through which ACA biologists and the general public can watch the birds. Video feed can be found on ACA’s website.

KENDALL KING, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News