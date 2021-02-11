This Hawaiian Holistic Healing Haven Is All You Would Require to Treat Your Substance Abuse Blues

Struggling with addiction? Need to get away? You are not alone! This Hawaiian treatment center is the best place to put your ill habits at bay.

OHANA, HI / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Ready to find freedom from your addiction? The Ohana Recovery Center is a world-class luxury addiction treatment facility on the island of Hawaii. Their Intensive Outpatient program is integrated within a recovery residence, which combines to form a Therapeutic Living Program unique to the Ohana Recovery Center. After a successful detox, their clientele can join the Therapeutic Living Programme for around 30 to 120 days, on their path to recovery.

At Ohana, they help individuals attain a long-term recovery through adventure-filled, trauma-informed, and evidence-based practices. They believe that most addictions stem from trauma, and thus in getting to the root of the cause, people resort to substance abuse. In this center, they plan to target the deep-rooted cause of their clients' addictive habits, and during this commitment, they utilize a combination of therapies that help treat the persons as a whole and bring them to a state of wellness.

In this Hawaiian drug rehab, you can expect to tap into your natural curiosity in the process of adventure-filled excursions that connect your mind, body, and soul in a holistic manner through therapy. They also have their treatment modalities like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy alongside a few others like Dialectical Behavioural Therapy, to name a few, which meets all your wellness goals.

The facility also provides for a number of luxury treatment facilities. Now, one might wonder about how this facility is different from any other addiction treatment center, well, there are a lot. But the numero uno thing that differentiates them from any other addiction treatment facility is their realistic approach to their clients' recovery. They keep a focus on every individual client rather than keeping a herd mentality. Apart from that, their Therapeutic Living Programme also gives their patients the necessary structure and the opportunity to practice personal accountability and stay connected to the outside world.

For more information, visit https://theohanahawaii.com/

If you have completed the residential treatment and wonder what is next, or if you have tried traditional therapy-based treatments and that has not worked out for you, you are looking for more realistic options. You could also be a working professional seeking treatment, all the while taking care that your career is not hampered. Whatever the case might be, all you need to do is give Ohana a chance to embark on a journey with you to your way forward in wellness at a luxurious facility located on the exotic island of Hawaii.

This facility is well known for its mindfulness and meditation, which effectively enhance recovery and promote abstinence from substance abuse. Their program highlights meditation-based training centered in Hawaiin spiritual traditions, yoga, equestrian therapy, and ecopsychology, which can be vital tools for maintaining sobriety. At The Ohana, they believe that all paths that lead to real recovery are good. They understand that recovery is a personal journey, so they incorporate elements from different sobriety modalities into their programs, including the 12 Steps, Smart Recovery, a Buddhist approach, and more. Their emphasis is to allow folks to choose the path which most resonates with them to produce last supported sobriety.

About the Center:

The Ohana Recovery Center is the only world-class intensive outpatient center and integrated sober living facility for substance abuse treatment on the Island of Hawaii. They are a therapeutic, trauma-informed haven centered in spirituality- acclaimed by patients, physicians, carriers, and employees who seek long-term results for their patients. Their vision is achieved through their commitment to excellence in service, trauma-informed care, employee development, ethical and fair treatment of all, tools for maintaining long-term sobriety, compassion, and innovative therapeutic techniques.

