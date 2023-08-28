Hawaiian Electric calls Maui county's wildfire lawsuit 'irresponsible'

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric on Monday said that the lawsuit filed against it by the County of Maui is "factually and legally irresponsible," pointing to the county's responsibility in the Hawaii wildfires.

The county of Maui, Hawaii, last week sued Hawaiian Electric, accusing the power company of acting negligently by failing to shut down its equipment despite warnings that hurricane winds could knock power lines down, sparking wildfires. (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)