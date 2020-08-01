Hawaiian Doctor Goes Viral For Saving Patients While Wearing a Bikini, Calls Out to Sexism in Medicine Amid All #MedBikini Protest (View Pics)

Doctors around the world are being appreciated for being the frontline workers and braving the coronavirus pandemic for months. But female doctors are dealing with another problem of sexism in medicine. As female doctors continue to protest against it by posting their bikini pictures, a Hawaiian doctor is going viral for taking a strong stand for everyone. Dr Candice Myhre has posted on Instagram about one time when she saved patient while she was in her swimwear. In a long post, she called out to the sexism in medicine and spoke on behalf of all female doctors. Her post is going viral and everyone has showered her with love and support.

For those who are unaware of the protests, it begins from a recently published study that commented on the unprofessional behaviour of female doctors. The study published in Journal of Vascular Surgery, mentions " potentially unprofessional behaviour" of medics included posting bikini and fancy dressing pictures. This saw a lot of outrage and doctors started protesting by sharing their bikini pictures with the hashtag #Medbikini. Among them, Candice Myhre addressed the issue by posting an incident when she was able to save a man's life and her being in swimwear did not change a thing. Russian Nurse Wearing Only Undergarments Underneath See-Through PPE Kit Will Face Disciplinary Actions After Her Pics From the Male COVID-19 Ward Went Viral.

She wrote a long post explaining how a man was hit by a boat in the middle of an ocean and she tied his horrific wound to help him. She gave a detailed process of how she helped to stabilise him before flying him to the hospital. She also called out to the sexism in the caption and wrote, "NEWSFLASH: FEMALE DOCTORS CAN WEAR WHATEVER THEY WANT." Her post has got massive appreciation from everywhere and she's going viral. Bikini Model and Doctor From Myanmar Nang Mwe San Whose Medical License Was Revoked Hits Back at Ban, View Bikini Pics.

After this post, she narrated another incident from 2009 when she spent hours to take out a coral from a man's head in Indonesia. She once again called out to cancel sexism this year.

Both her posts are highly appreciated and she has got all positive comments and responses from everyone. In another post, she posted another picture in bikini and thanked everyone for showing such love and support. She wrote this fight is about the "advocacy of women’s rights on the basis of the equality of sexes."