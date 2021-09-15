Hawaiian Airlines releases video on how to travel to Hawaii responsibly amid tourists surge

Amid the calls from state officials for tourism to slow down in Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines released a new video informing those traveling to the islands on how they can respect the sacred land, culture and community when visiting.

In the video, five crewmembers talk about the airline's goal to Travel Pono, meaning to explore the Hawaiian islands with care. The workers said visitors need to express kōkua, or your help, in protecting the sacred ecosystem, from aina (land) to kai (sea). The group also asks that visitors learn and understand Hawaiian culture while treating the natives with respect.

The video, released on Monday, will air in the cabins of all Hawaii-bound planes starting next week, according to the airline.

Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement the airline wanted to give tourists valuable information that betters their experience while protecting Hawaii.

"Over the last month we have heard from our community and employees calling for a video like this, and we listened," Mannis said.

The video comes as Hawaii has had an incredible surge of tourists, so much so that Gov. David Ige said in August, "It's not a good time to travel to the islands," as the state dealt with rising COVID-19 cases.

The high amount of tourists has resulted in tension among natives, who say visitors have been disrespectful and have expressed anger toward them.

There have also been instances of visitors disrespecting the island. Hawaii News Now reported that numerous historical landmarks have been flooded with tourists.

"We all have a shared responsibility to mālama (to care for) our guests, and in return, we ask that they care for us and our home,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

In July, Hawaii began to allow travelers to bypass the state's quarantine protocols with proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Yet, people have attempted to enter the islands by providing fake proofs of vaccination.

