Hawaii wildfires: 36 killed in 'apocalyptic' blaze on Maui island

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames - Matthew Thayer

At least 36 people have been killed by wildfires fanned by winds of a distant hurricane in Hawaii.

The flames devastated much of the resort city Lahaina on Hawaii’s Maui island on Wednesday, forcing thousands to evacuate.

The US Coast Guard rescued a dozen people from waters off the historic town in northwestern Maui which is popular with tourists, as they attempted to flee from smoke and flames.

“People are jumping into the water to avoid the fire,” US Army Major General Kenneth Hara told Hawaii News Now. “The Coast Guard is providing support as we speak.”

Multiple neighborhoods were burnt to the ground as the western side of the island was nearly cut off with only one highway open as officials told of widespread devastation to Lahaina, its harbor and surrounding areas.

Some 271 structures were damaged or destroyed, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, citing official reports from flyovers conducted by the US Civil Air Patrol and the Maui Fire Department.

‘It’s like an apocalypse’

“We just had the worst disaster I’ve ever seen. All of Lahaina is burnt to a crisp. It’s like an apocalypse,” Mason Jarvi, a Lahaina resident who escaped from the city, said.

Mr Jarvi showed pictures he took of the ashen-colored destruction along the Lahaina waterfront. Wearing shorts, he also showed blisters on his thigh that he said he suffered when riding through flames on his electric bike to save his dog.

The damage in Lahaina appears to be catastrophic - EPA

Staff Baku-Kirkman lost her home in Lahaina along with her pets - REUTERS

“It’s like an area was bombed. It’s like a war zone,” said helicopter pilot Richard Olsten, according to Hawaii News Now.

At least 36 people have died, Maui County authorities said. With firefighters battling three major blazes, western Maui was closed to all but emergency workers and evacuees.

The fire has burned through hundreds of acres and crippled phone lines, hampering the emergency services, but it remains unclear how many people have been affected.

A huge evacuation effort is underway and rescue teams are working to fly burn victims off the island of Maui as its hospitals become overwhelmed.

Story continues

President Biden has sent federal support to the island where Maui officials said more than 270 buildings had been impacted by the fires.

Footage on social media appeared to show large flames and plumes of smoke across the shorefront, lighting up the dark sky in shades of deep orange and red. Debris floating in the water also appeared to be on fire.

Wildfires reach Front Street, downtown Laihana's popular tourist draw - ALAN DICKAR/AP

Other footage showed people driving through thick smoke as flames several feet high engulfed tall structures throughout the town.

‘Unprecedented’

Mahina Martin, a spokeswoman for Maui County said: “This is so unprecedented.

“Right now it is all hands on deck and we are anxious for daybreak”.

Those who are not in an evacuation area are being asked to shelter in place to avoid adding to the heavy traffic jams, she added.

Flames and plumes of smoke lit up the dark sky across the island of Maui - ZEKE KALUA/COUNTY OF MAUI VIA AP

Resident Clint Hansen said the town of Lahaina had been “devastated”.

“People [are] jumping in the ocean to escape the flames, being rescued by the Coast Guard. All boat owners are being asked to rescue people. It’s apocalyptic,” he told CNN.

Dangerous fire conditions

The US National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain, was partly to blame for gusts above 60 mph that knocked out power as night fell, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters.

Dangerous fire conditions created by the strong winds and low humidity were expected to continue into Wednesday afternoon, the weather service added.

Hawaii has declared a state of emergency and activated its National Guard to help fight the blaze.

Smoke drifting westward from the locations of two wildfires was visible in satellite imagery of the island chain - GOES:(CSU/CIRA & NOAA)/REUTERS

Sylvia Luke, the state’s lieutenant governor, told CNN that the hospital system on the island of Maui “was overburdened with burn patients and people suffering from [smoke] inhalation.”

She said: “The reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support.”

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down. And that’s been part of the problem,” she added.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.