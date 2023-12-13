Hawaii voter registration guide: everything you need to know to register and vote

Hawaii is gearing up for the 2024 elections as residents get ready to cast their votes in the state's primary election in August.

The general election in November will allow voters to shape the next generation of leaders at the local, county, state, and national levels.

Despite being one of the eight states in the nation with universal mail-in voting, Hawaii recorded its lowest voter turnout in five election cycles during the 2022 midterm elections. A mere 41% of registered voters participated, a figure significantly below the national average of 52%.

Here are the step to register to vote in Hawaii.

Who is eligible to vote in Hawaii?

To be eligible for registration, you must be a United States citizen, a legal resident of Hawaii, and at least 16 years old. However, you must be at least 18 years old on Election Day to cast your vote.

When registering to vote, people are required to provide their Social Security number, along with either their Hawaii driver's license or Hawaii state ID card.

How to register to vote in Hawaii

To register to vote, submit an application to your Country Elections Division by 4:30 p.m. on the 10th day before an election.

Residents have the option to register on the same day as an election. You can register online or register at a voter service center. Voting service centers are facilities across the islands that also offer in-person voting; replacement ballots; and the collection of voted ballots. Locations and hours of operation are posted on county websites.

Once registered, voters don’t need to re-register for another election unless there's a change of address, mailing address or name changes.

How to vote by mail in Hawaii

Hawaii is among eight states nationwide with universal mail-in voting. Every eligible voter receives a mail ballot at least 18 days before each election. To make sure that your vote will count, your ballot must be submitted to your city or county clerk at least 7 days before the election.

Those voting by mail do not need an ID, but the signature on your mail-in ballot must match the signature on file with the state.

How to vote in person in Hawaii

Voters also can personally submit their mail ballots by visiting a designated place of deposit or voter service center in the county where they are registered. Centers are operational for 10 days leading up to Election Day for in-person voting. Their locations can be found on county websites.

Voting in person doesn't require an ID, but it's recommended to bring one for a smoother check-in process. If you choose to show ID, acceptable options include an unexpired photo ID such as a Hawaii driver’s license, a state ID card, a military ID card or a U.S. passport.

If you don't have an ID, you may have to provide additional information to confirm your identity.

How to request a mail or absentee ballot in Hawaii

For those voters who find themselves away from their Hawaii residence during elections, the option is available to submit an absentee application to an alternate address. This applies to both the Aug. 10, 2024, primary election and the Nov. 5, 2024, general election.

Completed applications must be submitted to the County Elections Division at least seven days before each election. Those deadlines are Aug. 3 for the primary and Oct. 29 for the general election.

The Absentee Ballot Application includes an affidavit for voters with special needs to request an electronic ballot via email for every election. Additional assistance, such as large print or taped materials, can be obtained by contacting the Office of Elections at 453-VOTE (8683).

Can I track my Hawaii ballot?

Voters can virtually check the status of their mail-in ballot by signing up for BallotTrax.

