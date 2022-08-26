Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
·3 min read

HONOLULU — An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Wendy Tenedora Wong – owner of House of Aloha Hawaii, a travel booking service company based in Ewa Beach, Oahu – has been ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars to customers, mainly in California, who said she never booked their vacations.

According to her Aug. 23 plea deal, Wong has until her Nov. 4 sentencing hearing to pay $155,002.32 in restitution to the victims, Tamalca Harris, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney said. She will still face two years of felony probation.

News out of Hawaii
News out of Hawaii

If she doesn't pay back the money, she faces one year in county jail and one year in mandatory supervision.

THE PRICE OF PARADISE: Honolulu charges the highest tourist tax, here's how it affects your trip

A GREEN HAWAII: Hawaii to close its only coal plant in 'aggressive' step to reach clean energy by 2045

There are 48 customers who came forward against Wong, although not all are requesting their money back, Harris said.

According to reporting by the Bay Area ABC7's I-Team, Wong would call customers right before their trip to tell them a flight was canceled and fail to rebook them. In other instances, people would realize shortly before their trip that there were no confirmed bookings or clients would arrive at the agreed upon hotel to no reservation in their name, according to complaints on Better Business Bureau. When confronted, Wong would provide excuses, such as "crazy weather," or claim a refund is on the way, according to ABC7.

One couple told ABC7 they chose Wong to plan their destination wedding in Hawaii and paid her $72,000. About three months before the wedding they realized there were no confirmed bookings and Wong gave the couple excuses such as "everything is under water," they told ABC7. The couple was unable to get a refund from her and had to quickly find another planner to rebook their wedding.

Another complaint on BBB from 2019 details how one family tried to book one night at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa through Wong. "When we arrived to Hawaii, we did not have any reservation at Aulani, and (Wong) assured us that we would be getting a refund," the complaint says. The family had paid through Venmo, and said Wong told them to contact Venmo or their bank to get the refund. (Venmo has no refund policy but requires the recipient to pay back the sender.)

According to BBB, Wong never had the proper business license to be conducting travel services. In 2014, she had filed for bankruptcy protection of almost $200,000. Even her parents have said that she owes them about $200,000, ABC7 reported.

In 2019, clients received an email from House of Aloha Hawaii that said the business was permanently closing down after "irrecoverable business losses" and all bookings were going to be canceled, according to ABC7.

"(Wong) abused a position of trust and disrupted the lives of many families in the community when she betrayed them," Harris said, adding that the families should feel proud for coming forward against Wong.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House of Aloha Travel scam: What happened, how much money is owed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • B.C. Lions regrouping after foot injury to starter Nathan Rourke

    SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • 'Respectful' Team P.E.I. wins praise, medals at 1st post-pandemic Special Olympics competition

    Team P.E.I. came home from its first Special Olympics competition in three years with a bucket-load of medals and plenty of praise from opponents and officials. "The team received many compliments from other teams and officials about how respectful and kind they were," said Special Olympics P.E.I. executive director Charity Sheehan. The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games, held last month in Antigonish, were the first time the Island athletes had competed against other provinces