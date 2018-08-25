Hawaii tops Georgia in thrilling U.S. title game at Little League World Series

It was celebration time Saturday as the all stars from Honolulu, Hawaii won the United States Championship Game at the Little League World Series. Hawaii triumphed over the impressive squad from Peachtree City, Georgia, 3-0, in an exciting battle at Lamade Stadium.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

Pitching and defense were the name of the game. There was no score until the fourth inning. That’s where Hawaii finally broke through on an RBI single from John De La Cruz.

Hawaii had an opportunity to add more, but Georgia’s Bo Walker had other ideas. He made arguably the best play of the tournament to prevent at least one more run from scoring.





These kids definitely came to play.

Hawaii would get its insurance in the next inning, adding two runs.

On the hill, Hawaii’s Aukai Kea went the distance, striking out 15 of the 21 batters he faced while allowing just three baserunners.

Doing it for Hawaii

The Hawaii squad definitely had more on their mind than baseball. They gave their friends and family back in their hometown and home state a reason to celebrate amid difficult times.

Though Hurricane Lane weakened to a tropical storm over the last 24 hours, it has still left flooding and wind damage in and around Honolulu. The players minds were back home, but they were able to focus and play excellent baseball.

South Korea wins International Championship

Story Continues

The all stars from Seoul, South Korea took home the International championship in another thrilling game earlier on Saturday, defeating Kawaguchi, Japan, 2-1.

South Korea started fast, scoring both of its runs in the first inning. Ji Hyung Choi’s home run opened the scoring. It was the third straight game in which Choi had homered. He’s the only player in the tournament with three homers.

Japan mounted a late rally but fell short thanks to a nifty game-ending double play started by pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim.





South Korea won their previous meeting with Japan, 10-0, and finished the International bracket with a perfect 4-0 record. South Korea is now 5-0 all-time in International championship games.

When is the World Championship Game?

Hawaii will go on to meet the team from South Korea in the World Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. The game will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

Hawaii defeated Georgia, 3-0, to claim the US Championship at the Little League World Series. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• ESPN anchor has had it with football

• Dan Wetzel: Culture of cover-up helped save Urban Meyer’s job

• Former MSU coach faces charges tied to Nassar investigation

• Ex-NBA ref: Suspension changed my life

