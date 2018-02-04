Hawaii QB Dru Brown graduate transferring to Oklahoma State

Is Mason Rudolph’s successor coming from the University of Hawaii?

Dru Brown, the Warriors’ starting quarterback throughout the 2017 season, is transferring to Oklahoma State. Brown is a graduate transfer and will be eligible in 2018.

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

Matthew 7:7 Grateful for the opportunity to play for Oklahoma State University in my final season #HumbleBeginnings #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/yR4PGluOxz — Dru Brown (@dbrownTNDO) February 4, 2018





Brown was 254-412 passing for 2,785 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2017. No other Hawaii player threw more than nine passes. His best game of the season came against UMass in Week 1, when he threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He completed over 50 percent of his passes in all 12 of Hawaii’s games and had a completion percentage greater than 60 percent in six.

Rudolph was one of the best quarterbacks in the country in 2017 and is expected to be an early-round selection in the 2018 NFL draft. He threw for 4,904 yards, 37 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2017. If Brown becomes Oklahoma State’s starter, he’ll likely put up stats better than he did a year ago.

To be the Cowboys’ No. 1 quarterback he’ll have to beat out a host of competitors. Backups Taylor Cornelius and Keondre Wudtee also return for the 2018 season. The Cowboys also signed four-star quarterback Spencer Sanders in December, though it’s fair to wonder if the addition of Brown would give coach Mike Gundy the luxury of redshirting Sanders in 2018.

