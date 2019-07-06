Hawaii QB Cole McDonald reveals a 2018 injury side effect that makes men cringe with sympathy pains

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald tries to get past Fresno State defensive lineman Jeff Allison during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Fresno State won 50-20. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Hawaii QB Cole McDonald had a side effect from a football injury in 2018 that makes every man on earth shiver.

McDonald said he suffered a knee injury in Hawaii’s first game of the season. That didn’t spur the side effect described above. It came after a side injury he suffered against San Jose State. And we’ll let him take it away from there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From the Maui News:

“First game I strained my MCL, played through that,” McDonald said. “First quarter against San Jose State I took a shot to the side. The guy that hit me actually knocked himself out.” With lingering pain from the SJSU game, he later went to the hospital for extra tests “and I had some internal bleeding in my side that didn’t drain out properly. It was all in my scrotum. … I couldn’t walk for about a week. … I played hurt most of the season. It was pretty brutal.”

See, we told you it was bad. And it had to be more miserable than McDonald is describing it.

McDonald played in 13 of Hawaii’s 14 games in 2018. The one game he missed was right after the San Jose State game on Sep. 29. And it happened in some pretty funny circumstances.

Hawaii had a different player don McDonald’s No. 13 jersey in pregame warmups against Wyoming on Oct. 7. McDonald has long blonde dreadlocks, so the attempt wasn’t the most foolproof. But coach Nick Rolovich tried it anyway before Chevan Cordeiro made the start in place of McDonald.

If you’re going to hide a quarterback’s injury, one that induces physical reactions when describing it is a good reason to have.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: