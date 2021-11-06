Hawaii opening for fully vaccinated international travelers, but some virus restrictions linger

In an effort to boost its once-vibrant tourism, Hawaii is ready to welcome fully vaccinated international travelers starting Nov. 8.

On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige said the state will follow federal guidelines as international travelers must show both their vaccination record and a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding a flight to the U.S.

The move comes about a week after Ige said COVID case counts and hospitalizations declined to levels where the state is welcoming vacationers again. Tourism is the largest single source of private capital for Hawaii. More than 10 million visitors spent nearly $18 billion that supported some 216,000 jobs in Hawaii in 2019 – the last year of unrestricted travel before the pandemic, according to the state's tourism authority.

Earlier this year, Ige said that all restrictions would end once 70% of the population was fully vaccinated. Then came a surge of delta variant cases that filled hospitals and extended rules to guard against the virus.

In August, Ige urged that visitors and residents limit travel to Hawaii's four major islands of O‘ahu, Maui, Hawai‘ and Kaua‘i to essential business and cut back other travel significantly until the end of October.

Now, that's no longer needed as case counts have since dropped and about 71% Hawaii's population is fully vaccinated, according to the latest state department data released Friday. However, some rules will remain in place.

"As more and more people are vaccinated, we are moving to ease pandemic mitigation measures – including travel restrictions – in a way that ensures the health and safety of our communities," Ige said during a press conference on Tuesday announcing the changes.

The State of Hawaiʻi will welcome international travelers under new federal requirements starting Monday, Nov. 8.



The following slides show a breakdown of requirements for direct and non-direct international travel to Hawaiʻi. pic.twitter.com/v45vs6sDdw — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) November 4, 2021

Also on Tuesday, Ige signed an executive order to ease the state's restrictions for social gatherings, attending restaurants, bars, social establishments, and gyms. The governor said it's all because Hawaii "continues to have one of the nation’s lowest incidences and death rates of COVID-19."

The following day, Ige tweeted to specify that his order makes two primary changes that will take effect on Nov. 12.

"First, outdoor activity at restaurants, bars, and social establishments are no longer subject to restrictions (such as masks, mingling, and six feet of distance). Indoor activity will continue restrictions as normal," Ige said.

"Second, indoor capacity for all indoor high-risk activities is set at 50% unless the county implements a policy requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, in which case, there is NO capacity limit. This includes gyms, as well as bars, restaurants, and social establishments," Ige added.

Kaua'i County Mayor Derek Kawakami told KITV-TV this week he felt blindsided by the second rule change.

Currently, O'ahu and Maui counties require guests at restaurants, bars, and gyms to present a vaccination record or a negative COVID-19 test result, but Kaua'i and Hawai'i County don't have similar requirements.

"This came as a surprise, it leaves me in an uncomfortable position to have to impose a mandate that I was uncomfortable with at the very beginning," Kawakami said. "We meet regularly with the governor and this was never discussed."

Kawakami told the TV station that about 80% of county residents are fully vaccinated and believes a vaccination or testing policy for entering bars and restaurants wouldn't be fair for the remaining 20%.

Kawakami also said he prefers to let business owners decide how to prevent virus spread in their establishments.

"I come from the grocery business and I will tell you that businesses know how to operate their businesses the best," Kawakami said.

